'It Was Absolutely Horrible': Martin Short Admitted It Was 'Tough' to Deal With Wife Nancy's Death Years Before Daughter Katherine's Suicide

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short was hit with another family tragedy 15 years after he lost his wife, Nancy Dolman, to cancer. A new report revealed that on Monday, February 23, his and Dolman's adopted daughter, Katherine, committed suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 42.

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short Had a 'Tough' Time Dealing With Wife Nancy Dolman's Death

Source: mega Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, died from cancer in 2010.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 75, previously opened up about grief in a 2019 interview, revealing he still enjoys talking about his late spouse of 30 years despite her passing. "Our marriage was a triumph. So it’s tough," he shared of the aftermath. "She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It’s 'Hey, Nan,' you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."

Article continues below advertisement

'To Me, She's Still Here'

Source: mega Martin Short's daughter was found dead on Monday, February 23, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them. This idea that it just ends, and don’t speak of them — that’s wrong. That’s based on denial that we’re all going to die. So to me, she’s still here," the actor explained. "At the same time, her death emboldened me to take risks. With real tragedy, you become a little more daring. It’s the yin to the yang: the positive part of life’s dark side."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The comedian called losing his spouse 'absolutely horrible.'

The comedian echoed that sentiment in a 2024 interview, noting Nancy's passing was "absolutely horrible," but he managed to keep his spirts up by believing she was still with the family. "I will tell you what I said to my kids at the time: 'I believe Mom has zoomed into our souls," the Saturday Night Live alum shared. "George Eliot said, 'Our dead are never dead to us until we have forgotten them.' We were together for 36 years. I didn’t want to forget Nancy." In 2024, Martin sparked romance rumors with Meryl Streep, 76, though the Hollywood legends have never confirmed if they're more than friends.

The Short Family Released a Statement on Katherine's Death

Source: mega Martin Short and late wife Nancy Dolman adopted all three of their kids: Katherine, Henry and Oliver.