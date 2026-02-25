Who Are Martin Short's 3 Adopted Children? Meet Katherine, Oliver and Henry

Katherine Elizabeth Short, the eldest of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman's three children, died in an apparent suicide on February 23.

Martin Short welcomed three children with his late wife, Nancy Dolman, via adoption.

The pair, who remained married for 30 years until the actress' death in 2010, expanded their family with their first child, Katherine Elizabeth Short.

Born on December 3, 1983, Katherine received a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006. She then earned her master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Katherine later worked at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for about four years before holding a position at Camden Center.

As a licensed clinical social worker, she worked in private practice then held a part-time position at Amae Health. The mental health advocate was also involved with Bring Change 2 Mind, a charity that aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

Although she kept her life relatively private, she often joined her parents at red carpet events.

"None of them wanted to go into show business, and I pushed them," Martin said of his children during a 2019 appearance on Conan. "I make them do laps in the morning and I go to the balcony with my coffee and say, 'Quitter! Do it again!'"

In a shocking February statement, a representative for the Short family announced Katherine's death. She was 42.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the message read. "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at a Hollywood Hills home on February 23. When the responders arrived, they found a deceased female — later identified as Katherine.

She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.