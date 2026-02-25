or
Who Are Martin Short's 3 Adopted Children? Meet Katherine, Oliver and Henry

Source: MEGA

Katherine Elizabeth Short, the eldest of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman's three children, died in an apparent suicide on February 23.

Feb. 25 2026, Updated 11:40 a.m. ET

Katherine Elizabeth Short

Source: MEGA

Katherine Elizabeth Short died at the age of 42.

Martin Short welcomed three children with his late wife, Nancy Dolman, via adoption.

The pair, who remained married for 30 years until the actress' death in 2010, expanded their family with their first child, Katherine Elizabeth Short.

Born on December 3, 1983, Katherine received a bachelor's degree in psychology and gender sexuality studies from New York University in 2006. She then earned her master's in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

Katherine later worked at UCLA's Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for about four years before holding a position at Camden Center.

As a licensed clinical social worker, she worked in private practice then held a part-time position at Amae Health. The mental health advocate was also involved with Bring Change 2 Mind, a charity that aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.

Although she kept her life relatively private, she often joined her parents at red carpet events.

"None of them wanted to go into show business, and I pushed them," Martin said of his children during a 2019 appearance on Conan. "I make them do laps in the morning and I go to the balcony with my coffee and say, 'Quitter! Do it again!'"

In a shocking February statement, a representative for the Short family announced Katherine's death. She was 42.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the message read. "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting at a Hollywood Hills home on February 23. When the responders arrived, they found a deceased female — later identified as Katherine.

She died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.

Oliver Patrick Short

Source: MEGA

Martin Short is a father-of-three.

Martin and Nancy's second child, Oliver Patrick Short, was born on April 29, 1986.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in film and television production from the University of Notre Dame in 2008. He also served as women's ice hockey coach and the men's snowboard captain at the university.

In a 2012 interview with The Guardian, the father-of-three said his first son worked as an executive assistant at Warner Bros. Pictures. Oliver went on to work at Fox Sports, the MLB Network and NBC Sports.

Like his late sister, Oliver has stayed out of the spotlight, although he has made several public appearances alongside his family.

Henry Hayter Short

Source: MEGA

Henry Hayter Short frequently walked the red carpet with his father.

On August 4, 1989, Martin and Nancy's youngest child, Henry Hayter Short, was born.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Henry attended the University of Notre Dame, where he was a member of the fishing club, captain of the ski and snowboard club and a member of the men's water polo club team. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance in 2012.

After working at the Royal Bank of Canada, he switched careers and took on different jobs, such as working as a veterinary assistant at the Malibu Coast Animal Hospital.

Despite living a private life, Henry has joined Martin at several red carpet events, notably the 2012 BFI London Film Festival, the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards and the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

