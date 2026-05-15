or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Martin Short
OK LogoNEWS

Martin Short's Late Wife Nancy Dolman's Sad Last Words Eerily Similar to Their Daughter Katherine's Final Wishes Before Tragic Suicide

Photo of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman
Source: MEGA

Martin Short opened up about the heartbreaking link between his late wife and daughter's deaths.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 15 2026, Updated 4:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short revealed his late wife Nancy Dolman's last four words were echoed in the tragic loss of their daughter, Katherine Short, years later.

In an interview published by a news outlet on Friday, May 15, the Only Murders in the Building star, 76, recalled his partner of 30 years telling him, "'Martin, let me go.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short Revealed Late Wife's Final Words

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Martin Short and Nancy Dolman were married from 1980 to 2010.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short and Nancy Dolman were married from 1980 to 2010.

Martin married Nancy in 1980, and the couple remained together until she died in 2010 at the age of 58 after a battle with ovarian cancer. In a more recent tragedy, the Treasure Planet star lost his 42-year-old daughter to suicide in February.

“Katherine was saying: 'Dad, let me go,'” he continued. “I don’t see any difference between mental illness as a disease and cancer as a disease. In some cases, both are terminal. And in some cases, both are survivable.”

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short Lost Daughter Katherine in February

Photo of Katherine Short died by suicide in February.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Short died by suicide in February.

The Merlin actor told the outlet that the loss of his adopted daughter was different than anything he had experienced.

“This is your child,” he explained. “I am trying to head toward the light.”

Apart from Katherine, Martin and Nancy also adopted sons Oliver, 40, and Henry, 36.

MORE ON:
Martin Short

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short Called His Child's Death a 'Nightmare'

Photo of Martin Short called Katherine Short's death a 'nightmare loss' for their family.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short called Katherine Short's death a 'nightmare loss' for their family.

The Frankenweenie actor echoed those thoughts during an appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning on May 10, calling the loss of Katherine "a nightmare for the family."

"But the understanding that mental health and cancer, like my wife [had], are both diseases," he said. "Sometimes with diseases, they are terminal. My daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she could until she couldn't."

Martin Short Felt Empowered to Speak Out on Suicide Following Daughter's Death

Photo of Martin Short urges others to not 'hide' behind suicide.
Source: MEGA

Martin Short urged others to not 'hide' behind suicide.

"So Nan's last words to me were, 'Martin, let me go.' And what she was saying was, 'Dad, let me go.' So I hold a deep desire. And that's why I'm involved in this organization, Bring Change to Mind ... taking mental health out of the shadows, not being ashamed of it, not hiding from the word 'suicide,' but accepting that this could be the last stage of an illness," the actor shared.

Katherine largely stayed out of the spotlight, though she occasionally attended events alongside her famous father. Before her death, she worked in a private practice as a licensed clinical social worker.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.