10 Marvel Movies That Are in the Works: 'Deadpool & Wolverine,' 'Spider-Man 4' and More
Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine will continue Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by bringing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to the big screen. It will be released on July 26.
Marvel Studios has since unveiled a trailer in February after wrapping up filming in January. The clip shows Reynolds' Deadpool serving as an agent for the Time Variance Authority and meeting Jackman's Wolverine at some point.
Captain America: Brave New World
Following the events in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America: Brave New World will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson finally embracing his role as the new Cap and helping the world after the Blip.
Director Julius Onah and Malcolm Spellman will work together to complete the film before its scheduled release on Valentine's Day 2025.
Thunderbolts
Thunderbolts' arrival in the universe will land on May 2, 2025, which would end the MCU Phase 5.
Kevin Feige said Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, Hannah John, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan and Olga Kurylenko would be part of the cast.
Fantastic Four
MCU set Fantastic Four as the first film of its Phase 6, which would begin on July 25, 2025.
Following the story of the previous Fantastic Four installments, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play the titular roles.
Blade
After Marvel Studios' consecutive attempts to have the rights to Blade, it formally announced its plans to develop material about it during San Diego Comic Con in 2019.
Reports said Mahershala Ali, a two-time Oscar winner, had been selected to play the titular character. The other confirmed cast members as of press time were Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2
Simu Liu will return as Shang-Chi and Meng'er Zhang as Katy in the future Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2. The yet-to-be-titled film will have director Destin Daniel Cretton on board following his exit from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, another upcoming film in MCU Phase 6.
Spider-Man 4
Feige has yet to reveal more details about the Tom Holland-led franchise for its Spider-Man 4 film as he only confirmed Marvel Studios' next plan in February 2023. There are also other Spider-Man-related titles, but it remains unknown when the target film release is.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Kang made appearances in several movies, and Marvel confirmed his character's first standalone film.
Titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the upcoming movie will no longer see Jonathan Majors playing the role after Marvel fired him in December 2023. Marvel Studios has also moved on from Jeff Loveness to Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness' Michael Waldron to take on screenwriting duties.
Avengers: Secret Wars
MCU Phase 6 will end with Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to come out after Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Waldron will also write the script, though Marvel Studios has not selected a director yet.
The X-Men
No release date has been announced for The X-Men, but reports said Marvel Studios started searching for writers who could work on the script after the WGA strikes.
With the long list of flicks and series, Marvel fans can expect the film to arrive in Phase 7.