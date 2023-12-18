Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assaulting and Harassing Ex-Girlfriend, Sentencing Set for February

As he attempted to secure the device, the actor "pried her finger from the phone, grabbed her arm and right hand, twisted her forearm and struck her head to get the phone away from her," a report read.

It was also claimed that when she got out of the car, he followed her, grabbed her and put her back in the vehicle.

The next day, Majors claimed he came home to find his former girlfriend unconscious. Authorities found injuries such as a fractured finger on Jabbari, and in March, Majors was arrested — though he's always maintained his innocence.