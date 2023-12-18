Jonathan Majors Found Guilty of Assaulting and Harassing Ex-Girlfriend, Sentencing Set for February
Actor Jonathan Majors was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment.
The jury came to the decision on Monday, December 18, after a three-day deliberation. His sentencing is set for February 6.
Majors could face up to a year in prison.
The Creed star, 34, was supported in court by family members and girlfriend Meagan Good.
While testifying, his ex Grace Jabbari claimed things became violent in December 2022, as after she saw a text message that may have hinted at his infidelity, she tried to grab his phone while they were in a car.
As he attempted to secure the device, the actor "pried her finger from the phone, grabbed her arm and right hand, twisted her forearm and struck her head to get the phone away from her," a report read.
It was also claimed that when she got out of the car, he followed her, grabbed her and put her back in the vehicle.
The next day, Majors claimed he came home to find his former girlfriend unconscious. Authorities found injuries such as a fractured finger on Jabbari, and in March, Majors was arrested — though he's always maintained his innocence.
The Lovecraft Country alum's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, tried to paint his ex as a scorned woman looking for revenge.
"This is a case about the end of a relationship, not about a crime," she said. "Even though the world may see him as a movie star, he is a normal person. His career was unstoppable until he ended the relationship with Ms. Jabbari and she made these false allegations."
- 'Scorpion' Actor Elyes Gabel Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting, Choking His Girlfriend
- Casey Anthony's Parents Take Lie Detector Test in Attempt to Prove Lack of Involvement in Granddaughter Caylee's Death
- Donald Trump Was Warned Ignoring Subpoena Would Be a Crime by Everyone He Spoke to, Maggie Haberman Claims
After the verdict was read, Jabarri's attorney, Ross Kramer, released a statement.
"We are gratified to see justice served by today’s guilty verdict. Ms. Jabbari testified publicly and truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful," he shared. "We are grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support."
"Ms. Jabbari’s resolve to see this case through to the end demonstrates her tremendous strength and resilience. Unfortunately, for every survivor like Ms. Jabbari who comes forward to hold their abuser accountable, there are many others who believe that they cannot. We hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak their truth and seek justice," Kramer concluded.
After his arrest, Majors was dropped by his management company and PR firm. His film Magazine Dreams, which was set to debut this month, was also pulled.
The Hollywood Reporter published details of the verdict and trial.