OK Magazine
OK Magazine
PHOTOS

'Real Housewives Of Miami' Star Marysol Patton Throws a Glamorous 'Recharge & Reset' Holiday Pajama Party in Miami

marysol patton holiday party pp
Source: Alejandro Albelo/SNAPJACK
By:

Dec. 8 2024, Published 7:02 a.m. ET

The Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton, brought a touch of festive magic to her Coconut Grove home on Friday, December 6, with holiday pajama party.

Dubbed the "Recharge & Reset" soirée, the event turned Patton’s tropical paradise into a winter wonderland filled with luxe vibes, chic sleepwear, and a sprinkling of Bravo cameras capturing every unforgettable moment for the show’s upcoming seventh season.

Marysol Patton at her "Recharge & Reset" soirée pajama holiday party.
Source: Alejandro Albelo/SNAPJACK
Joining the celebration were fellow castmates Guerdy Abraira, Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, and Stephane Shojaee, all dazzling in stylish holiday pajamas from Printfresh. The evening’s theme? A blend of self-care, indulgence, and holiday cheer, perfectly curated to help guests recharge before the holiday hustle.

To set the tone, attendees indulged in revitalizing NAD+ IV drips by TruNiagen, a wellness favorite known for boosting NAD+ levels to enhance energy and support healthy aging.

Once recharged, guests were treated to an elegant dinner menu that included a refreshing winter salad, perfectly poached salmon, and baked potatoes topped with decadent caviar.

marysol holiday party
Source: Alejandro Albelo/SNAPJACK
Patton’s pool house received a high-end makeover, transforming into a serene mini-spa complete with Préime Dermafacials by Sinclair and rejuvenating ultrared therapy from Therasage. Guests emerged glowing and ready to take on the night’s festivities.

Among the notable faces were Bravolebrities Jill Zarin, Kate Chastain, and Galyna Saltkovska, who mingled with attendees while sipping on signature cocktails made with Biatch Tequila.

The party also featured an interactive jewelry experience, where guests customized pieces at The Sis Kiss charm bar and admired stunning demi-fine designs by Anna Zuckerman.

jill zarin dermaplanning
Source: Alejandro Albelo/SNAPJACK

Jill Zarin received a Préime Dermafacial by Sinclair.

No holiday bash would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus, who brought his cheeky "naughty and nice" lists and plenty of festive surprises. Guests didn’t leave empty-handed, either—holiday sunglasses by Rad & Refined, playful pillows from Furbish, and luxe hair accessories from Locks & Mane.

True to Marysol Patton’s generous spirit, the evening also supported Voices For Children, a nonprofit dedicated to providing stability, safety, and positive experiences for children in foster care.

Larsa Pipper and Marysol Patton sit on Santa's lap.
Source: Alejandro Albelo/SNAPJACK
More than just a soirée, Marysol’s Recharge & Reset gathering was a dazzling blend of self-care, style, and festive charm, perfectly capturing Miami’s iconic glamour.

Marysol Patton and Jill Zarin at the "Recharge & Reset" soirée pajama holiday party.
Source: Alejandro Albelo/SNAPJACK

