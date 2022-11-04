'Real Housewives Of Miami' Star Guerdy Abraira Dishes On What Fans Can Expect To See In The 'Crazy' New Season

This season, viewers will get to see plenty of Abraia's life as well. Audiences were initially introduced to the Haitian-born professional as the creative mind behind Alexia Echevarria's wedding, but her storyline will get personal in the new episodes.

"This season is very different from, for me, for sure, because last season it was more professionally focused. I'm like the party planner slash friend, but party planning really was my focal point with Alexia," the professional shares.

"I think that that resulted in some resentment of some kind, and you'll see how and why. It put me in a place where I wanted to give her space to a degree for her mother and the whole thing," she adds. "I wanted to gain the respect that I was due and owed."