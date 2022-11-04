'Real Housewives Of Miami' Star Guerdy Abraira Dishes On What Fans Can Expect To See In The 'Crazy' New Season
Guerdy Abraira has helped to usher in a new era for The Real Housewives of Miami, as after being off the air for eight years, the designer joined the cast for its revival on Peacock. While fans wait for the fifth season's premiere, OK! had the chance to exclusively chat with the star about what to expect in the upcoming episodes.
While the next installment has yet to air, the lives of the cast still made headlines while filming, as it was announced that Lisa Hochstein's husband, Lenny Hochstein, was not only leaving the model, but had also begun dating a younger woman.
The devastating news became the focal point for the franchise but united the south Florida-based group. It was also revealed that the event stylist learned about the divorce through a Google alert, and unfortunately, the public found out the same way.
"We couldn't catch a break. So I can only imagine how it affected her, like triple times. It's just mindboggling and you see it all play out on camera because we were rolling this whole time and you can't fake it," the mom-of-two exclusively tells OK!. "You're literally mouth to the floor. Unbelievable. You cannot make things up like that. It's crazy."
Despite the chaos surrounding them and the nonstop headlines on the Hochsteins' marriage, the ladies rallied around Lisa while she transitioned into life without her plastic surgeon spouse.
This season, viewers will get to see plenty of Abraia's life as well. Audiences were initially introduced to the Haitian-born professional as the creative mind behind Alexia Echevarria's wedding, but her storyline will get personal in the new episodes.
"This season is very different from, for me, for sure, because last season it was more professionally focused. I'm like the party planner slash friend, but party planning really was my focal point with Alexia," the professional shares.
"I think that that resulted in some resentment of some kind, and you'll see how and why. It put me in a place where I wanted to give her space to a degree for her mother and the whole thing," she adds. "I wanted to gain the respect that I was due and owed."
Though the brunette beauty is a newcomer to the Bravo and Peacock family, she believes her transition to the small screen was natural. "It felt organically normal for some strange reason. I always used to watch the shows and I'm like, 'I could totally see myself doing this,'" the self-proclaimed "Bravo-holic" says. "I'm that girl that's very outspoken. So, when I got the call, I'm like, 'I see this happening. This is part of my story for my life.' And so I decided to take a chance and here I am today."
