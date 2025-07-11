Masked Britney Spears Dances Around in Red Hot Bikini: Watch
Britney Spears made a grand return to social media — and this time, she's twirling around in a red-hot bikini and matching face mask on her balcony.
The pop legend flaunted her iconic dance moves in a tiny red two-piece with lace accents as she showcased her playful smile before dropping a line in her unfiltered, deep-toned voice.
“Go high, sweetie,” she instructed the person behind the camera.
Fans couldn’t get enough of the short clip — especially the rare moment of hearing Spears' natural voice without any edits or music.
“It’s always refreshing to hear authenticity in someone’s voice. 💫,” one follower wrote.
Another added, “All versions of her voice are gorgeous, but there's just something about her natural deep voice, it's so sultry.”
Some couldn’t help but gush over her look, with one user saying, “She’s so perfect!” while another joked, “She’s Mileena from Mortal Kombat.”
“I would give anything to be her assistant, omg,” a fan wished.
The video comes not long after the “Sometimes” singer shared another Instagram post, revealing she “hates” the brand-new car she just bought.
"The roof doesn’t come off, W-- !!! The pedals are not like my old car at all. I almost ran into my house," she confessed — then shrugged it off with, "Oh well !!!"
She followed that with a quirky comment about her backyard, writing, "I live in the baby pool now, it is my fountain of youth because the water is cold !!! In my pool I got far too sick because it was 100 degrees... no thank you !!! I need 7 water parks outside my house !!!"
The 43-year-old mom-of-two wrapped up her caption by teasing fans, “I’ll show you my new garden soon. It’s unbelievable if I must say so myself 🌸🌹🪴 !!!”
Although the clip didn’t show the car she was talking about, it featured her posing in front of a mural outside.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the video, Spears rocked a navy blue off-the-shoulder dress with red heart prints, tan heels, white sunglasses, a black choker with a flower and black gloves.
A few hours later, she dropped two more clips — one showing her dancing in a red string bikini with white lace details. She paired the look with black knee-high boots and sleek, straight blonde hair. Midway through the dance, Spears suddenly had a black face mask on.
She captioned the post with just three spoon emojis.
Just weeks ago, Spears gave fans a sweet moment with her 18-year-old son, Jayden James Federline. In a quick snap and video, Federline took a mother-son mirror selfie while his mom flipped her hair and he jokingly shook his head.
“Went to church today!!! Sang and praised!!!” she wrote in the caption.
The Grammy winner shares Federline and 19-year-old Sean with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Britney filed for divorce from the backup dancer in 2006 after three years of marriage.
Since 2023, the boys have been living with their dad and their stepmom in Hawaii. Britney has been posting more about Jayden lately, ever since they reunited in December 2024.