Britney Spears in Tears as She Celebrates 'Best' Christmas With Son Jayden, 18, After Not Seeing Her Kids in 2 Years: Watch
It was a Christmas miracle! Britney Spears reunited with her estranged son Jayden James Federline, 18, for a special holiday celebration on Wednesday, December 25.
The pop star, 43, took to Instagram on Wednesday night with a video featuring several clips of her and Jayden — whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline — hanging out together throughout the evening.
"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!" Britney exclaimed in the caption of the post. "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"
The "Toxic" singer's happiness could be felt through the phone screen, as the video showed her gushing over Jayden, stating, "This is my baby" in a funny accent before kissing him on the cheek.
Jayden also gave the camera a kind-hearted "hello," while both Britney and her youngest son wished fans a "merry Christmas."
It's unclear if Britney's first born, Sean Preston Federline, made the trip with Jayden from Hawaii — where the boys live with their father and stepmom Victoria Prince — as he was not seen in any of the videos his mom shared publicly on Wednesday night.
- Britney Spears Is 'Spending a Lot of Time' With Her Son Jayden, 18, in California After Years of Estrangement
- Britney Spears Declares She's 'So Excited' to See Her Family for Christmas This Year After Reuniting With Son Jayden, 18
- Britney Spears Is Staying 'Drama-Free' After Reuniting With Son Jayden: 'She Needs to Show Him She's Really Changed'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans were thrilled to see Britney and Jayden spending time together for the annual holiday, as many worry for the pop icon's mental health following her 13-year abusive conservatorship and yearslong estrangement from the majority of her family.
"This makes me so happy for Britney, I don’t care what some fans say about her sons, Britney loves them unconditionally and I know being with Jayden for Christmas made Britney happier than ever," one supporter wrote via X (formerly named Twitter), as another added: "This makes me so happy."
"I love that she has reconciled with her children. I'm so happy for her," a third fan expressed.
Some social media users were cautiously optimistic regarding Britney reconciling with Jayden, while throwing shade toward Kevin and blaming him for the mom-of-two's estrangement from her children.
"He’s testing it out. He realizes that his lifestyle will no longer be upheld by his dad so maybe mom doesn’t look so crazy after all. He needs to realize how many ppl love this woman and how we want the best for her," one skeptic said, as another claimed: "I feel like Kevin kept him away and now that he’s 18, he’s reaching out on his own. I could be wrong though."
Britney and Jayden's Christmas reunion comes after OK! reported in November that a source confirmed the mother-son duo had "been spending a lot of time together."
"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," a second source initially told Page Six at the time.
The insider claimed Sean opted to stay in Hawaii with his father, though it's unclear if he ended up changing his mind or traveling in at some point after.