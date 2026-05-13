Matt Damon Reignites Political Satire Debate With Brett Kavanaugh 'SNL' Revival
May 13 2026, Published 6:32 a.m. ET
Matt Damon’s return to Saturday Night Live brought one of the most pointed cold opens of the season.
Reprising his role as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Damon stepped into a bar scene alongside portrayals of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and FBI Director Kash Patel, delivering a sketch packed with rapid-fire jokes pulled straight from the headlines.
A Sketch Built for the News Cycle
Instead of the anger and volatility that defined his earlier portrayal of the justice’s confirmation hearing, Damon this time portrayed Kavanaugh as relaxed, celebrating and joking.
The sketch referenced a range of recent political developments, including the Supreme Court's recent 6–3 ruling limiting a key provision of the Voting Rights Act.
“Matt Damon as Brett Kavanaugh drinking with Hegseth and Kash Patel in a Washington bar is not just a sketch. It is a perfectly constructed political grenade,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “You had Kavanaugh joking about ending abortion, Hegseth boasting about starting a war, and Patel walking in with his own FBI bourbon. Every single joke was a headline dressed up as a punchline.”
Why Political Impressions Still Land
“Satirizing our leaders isn’t a product of the social media age — it goes back to the founding. Cartoonists were skewering George Washington before the ink was dry on the Constitution,” said Evan Siegfried of Somm Consulting. “What’s changed is the delivery mechanism and the speed.”
That immediacy means SNL sketches now shape how audiences engage with political figures in the days that follow. But according to Siegfried, the “best” political satire “doesn’t change minds, it validates them.”
“Matt Damon’s Kavanaugh worked because it captured a feeling people already had, then amplified it — and that’s the formula that has always made political satire travel,” he explained.
- Pam Bondi Trolled for Being the 'First Woman' to Be 'Fired as Attorney General' in Hilarious 'SNL' Skit: Watch
- Aziz Ansari Brutally Mocks Kash Patel in Surprise 'SNL' Cameo: 'I'm the First Indian Person to Suck at Their Job'
- Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Melania Trump's Epstein Denial, Critics Say Late-Night Is Shaping the Narrative
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Timing Is Everything
“Comedy and politics have one thing in common: timing,” said Christopher Lee of Foresight Strategic Advisors. “SNL sketches land hardest when they meet the news cycle exactly where the country already is.”
He added that the “bar scene hits because it reflects a broader public concern about hypocrisy, competence and credibility at the highest levels of government.”
Humor as a Release Valve
“Sometimes the actual politics are so serious, harsh and divisive that no one can laugh at it,” said human behavior expert Dr. Lillian Glass. “But when political satire is present it allows you to lighten up and laugh at the situation no matter what side you are on.”
That balance—between humor and commentary—is what has kept SNL’s cold opens relevant for decades.
“SNL has long understood that a cold open can dominate Monday’s news cycle in a way a 3,000-word analysis never will,” Siegfried explained. “People share what makes them feel something, not what merely informs them.”