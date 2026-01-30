Matt Lauer Accuser Brooke Nevils Knew Her 'Career Would Be Over' After Breaking 'Code' by Reporting Journalist

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Nevils knew that reporting Matt Lauer for sexual assault could cost her career, but she chose to come forward anyway. “When I made that complaint, I knew who Matt Lauer was,” Nevils told a news outlet in an interview published on Thursday, January 29. "I knew what he meant to the company. I knew what the Today show meant to millions and millions of people because I was one of those people. It meant the world to me. I knew what NBC meant to me, it was my family. It was my identity."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Nevils 'Assumed' Her Career Would 'End' After Making Accusations Against Matt Lauer

Source: MEGA Brooke Nevils claimed Matt Lauer raped her in a Russia hotel room while covering the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The former NBC employee accused Lauer of raping her in a hotel room during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Nevils said she felt like she was "breaking a sort of code for speaking up" about the sexual assault. "I assumed that the only career that would be ended by that would be mine," she admitted. "And I was okay with that, because whatever the consequences were, I knew I could not live with the knowledge that if I didn't say something, it could continue.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Nevils Spoke Out About Matt Lauer in 2017

Source: MEGA Brooke Nevils didn't speak out against Matt Lauer until 2017.

Nevils worked as a "talent assistant" for Today and said her career was the main reason she didn't speak out against Lauer until 2017. “When your job is to work with the talent, when these are people who have to be kept happy, their opinion of you can make or break your career," she explained. "Annoying them can mean you're never allowed on a set again — that changes the dynamic of every single interaction that you have." “And another part of that is that any attention that they give you professionally, you feel is a positive thing that you are lucky to get," she continued. "And people who are in power know they're in power. That's something that they wield every single day. So when you're a person in power and you ask someone less powerful to do something, you have the responsibility to think about whether they are able to say no, whether they will feel comfortable saying no, whether they can be penalized for saying no.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Lauer Was Fired From NBC

Source: MEGA Matt Lauer was fired one day after Brooke Nevils filed allegations against him.

Lauer was fired swiftly after Nevils filed her complaint, a move that sparked additional allegations from several other women. “Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time," NBC expressed. "That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.”

Matt Lauer Denied Raping Brooke Nevils

Source: MEGA Matt Lauer called his interaction with Brooke Nevils 'consensual.'