or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Matt Lauer
OK LogoNEWS

Matt Lauer Accuser Brooke Nevils Knew Her 'Career Would Be Over' After Breaking 'Code' by Reporting Journalist

Photo of Matt Lauer
Source: MEGA

Brooke Nevils knew her 'career would be over' after breaking 'code' and reporting 'Today' show host Matt Lauer for raping her in a hotel room in 2014.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Nevils knew that reporting Matt Lauer for sexual assault could cost her career, but she chose to come forward anyway.

“When I made that complaint, I knew who Matt Lauer was,” Nevils told a news outlet in an interview published on Thursday, January 29. "I knew what he meant to the company. I knew what the Today show meant to millions and millions of people because I was one of those people. It meant the world to me. I knew what NBC meant to me, it was my family. It was my identity."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Nevils 'Assumed' Her Career Would 'End' After Making Accusations Against Matt Lauer

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Brooke Nevils claimed that Matt Lauer raped her in a Russia hotel room while covering the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Nevils claimed Matt Lauer raped her in a Russia hotel room while covering the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The former NBC employee accused Lauer of raping her in a hotel room during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Nevils said she felt like she was "breaking a sort of code for speaking up" about the sexual assault.

"I assumed that the only career that would be ended by that would be mine," she admitted. "And I was okay with that, because whatever the consequences were, I knew I could not live with the knowledge that if I didn't say something, it could continue.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Nevils Spoke Out About Matt Lauer in 2017

Photo of Brooke Nevils didn't speak out against Matt Lauer until 2017.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Nevils didn't speak out against Matt Lauer until 2017.

Nevils worked as a "talent assistant" for Today and said her career was the main reason she didn't speak out against Lauer until 2017.

“When your job is to work with the talent, when these are people who have to be kept happy, their opinion of you can make or break your career," she explained. "Annoying them can mean you're never allowed on a set again — that changes the dynamic of every single interaction that you have."

“And another part of that is that any attention that they give you professionally, you feel is a positive thing that you are lucky to get," she continued. "And people who are in power know they're in power. That's something that they wield every single day. So when you're a person in power and you ask someone less powerful to do something, you have the responsibility to think about whether they are able to say no, whether they will feel comfortable saying no, whether they can be penalized for saying no.”

MORE ON:
Matt Lauer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Lauer Was Fired From NBC

Photo of Matt Lauer was fired one day after Brooke Nevils filed allegations against him.
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer was fired one day after Brooke Nevils filed allegations against him.

Lauer was fired swiftly after Nevils filed her complaint, a move that sparked additional allegations from several other women.

“Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time," NBC expressed. "That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague.”

Matt Lauer Denied Raping Brooke Nevils

Photo of Matt Lauer called his interaction with Brooke Nevils 'consensual.'
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer called his interaction with Brooke Nevils 'consensual.'

Lauer has maintained his innocence, calling his interaction with Nevils consensual.

"The story Brooke tells is filled with false details intended only to create the impression this was an abusive encounter. Nothing could be further from the truth. There was absolutely nothing aggressive about that encounter," he wrote in a lengthy statement to Variety in 2019. "Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner. At no time did she behave in a way that made it appear she was incapable of consent."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.