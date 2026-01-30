or
Article continues below advertisement
Taking Sides: Matt Lauer's Former 'Today' Co-Host Ann Curry Calls His 'Brave' Rape Accuser Brooke Nevils 'Good-Hearted and Credible'

Source: mega

Matt Lauer's rape accuser Brooke Nevils is releasing a memoir.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Updated 12:05 p.m. ET

Matt Lauer's old Today colleague Ann Curry is showing support for his rape accuser Brooke Nevils ahead of the latter publishing her memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame, and the Stories We Choose to Believe.

In 2017, Nevils was working at NBC when she reported Lauer for allegedly raping her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Lauer claimed the encounter was consensual but was fired from the network, with several other women coming out with their own sexual assault allegations against him.

Ann Curry Supports Brooke Nevils

Source: mega

"I remember Brooke as good-hearted and credible, with great potential," Curry told a publication. "She is also brave."

Nevils recounted her experiences with Lauer in her tome, which hits shelves on Tuesday, February 3.

In one graphic chapter, the former NBC staffer said she was "drunk and alone" with Lauer in Russia when he insisted on having a--- s--.

What Happened Between Matt Lauer and Brooke Nevils?

Source: mega

Curry left NBC in 2015 after working for the network since the early '90s.

The next morning, she found her "underwear and the sheet beneath me caked with blood." Nevils was also in pain, sharing, "It hurt to walk. It hurt to sit. It hurt to remember."

Despite that, she went to his apartment at a later date, where he referenced the aftermath.

Nevils said she brought her an "armful of towels … ‘just in case, because of what happened last time.'”

"He saw [the blood] in Sochi. He has known about it all along. It was not a mistake," she stated. "It was not a misunderstanding. And then afterward — after he’d seen the blood — he’d asked me if I liked it, and I’d been so broken and humiliated and desperate to please him that I’d said 'yes.'"

Ann Curry

Source: mega

Matt Lauer claimed his sexual encounters with Brooke Nevils were consensual.

Nevils, who branded the ex-TV star a "monster," said there were "four more instances" that they hooked up.

"Once Matt summoned me to his dressing room and I went; two other times I ended up there in the course of my day-to-day job," she confessed.

Elsewhere in her book, Nevils admitted she waited a few years to report the situation because she partly blamed herself.

"The whole thing had to have been my fault. I had given him the wrong idea, failed to be clear, failed to convince him, failed to stop him, failed to find a graceful way out of the situation without embarrassing him," she wrote. "I certainly should not have bled. The only thing to do was to smooth it over, and smoothing things over for the talent was my actual day job. That, at least, I knew how to do."

Brooke Nevils Entered a Psych Ward

Source: mega

Brooke Nevils said the drama stemming from the situation landed her in a psych ward.

After Lauer was fired, Nevils remained at NBC — but after a few months, the drama prompted her to take a leave of absence that turned permanent.

"I barely recognized the train wreck I’d become. I was compulsive, paranoid, and drinking all the time," the author recalled. "I felt I’d ruined everything, hurt and embarrassed everyone I loved. Soon I would find myself in a psych ward, believing myself so worthless and damaged that the world would be better off without me."

