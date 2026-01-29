Inside Matt Lauer's Private Life 8 Years After NBC Scandal: Everything to Know

Article continues below advertisement

Eight years after his controversial departure from NBC's Today show, Matt Lauer now leads a life away from the public spotlight. However, he recently resurfaced in headlines due to allegations made by Brooke Nevils, one of his accusers.

Matt Lauer's Accuser Called Him a 'Monster'

Source: MEGA

Nevils, who worked as a talent assistant during the Sochi Olympics in 2014, described the aftermath of Lauer allegedly raping her in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe. She referred to him as a "monster," reigniting discussions surrounding his scandalous exit from NBC in November 2017. Lauer has consistently claimed that his relationship with Nevils was "mutual and completely consensual." Despite these assertions, he lost his job at NBC due to allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Where Is Matt Lauer Now?

Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer Is Still in Touch With His Former Colleagues

Source: MEGA

Despite the controversies, he has maintained friendly connections with some of his former colleagues from Today. He recently attended a wedding in New York City where he interacted with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker. A source stated that Lauer was "cordial and friendly" during these reunions, spending time introducing Abas to guests. "Savannah walked up to Matt before the ceremony and gave him a hug," the insider noted, highlighting their warm interaction.

Will Matt Lauer Make a TV Comeback?

Source: MEGA