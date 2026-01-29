Inside Matt Lauer's Private Life 8 Years After NBC Scandal: Everything to Know
Jan. 29 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Eight years after his controversial departure from NBC's Today show, Matt Lauer now leads a life away from the public spotlight. However, he recently resurfaced in headlines due to allegations made by Brooke Nevils, one of his accusers.
Matt Lauer's Accuser Called Him a 'Monster'
Nevils, who worked as a talent assistant during the Sochi Olympics in 2014, described the aftermath of Lauer allegedly raping her in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe. She referred to him as a "monster," reigniting discussions surrounding his scandalous exit from NBC in November 2017.
Lauer has consistently claimed that his relationship with Nevils was "mutual and completely consensual." Despite these assertions, he lost his job at NBC due to allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior."
Where Is Matt Lauer Now?
Currently residing in the Hamptons, Lauer owns a 25-acre estate in Sag Harbor. He sold another property in the area in 2022, which he purchased from Richard Gere in 2016.
Reports indicate that Lauer, now 68, is in a relationship with Shamin Abas, whom he began dating after finalizing his divorce from Annette Roque.
Sources reveal that Lauer is "doing well in his private life" and prioritizes spending time with his children: Jack, 24, Romy, 22, and Thijs, 18. In 2022, he and Roque appeared to share a positive rapport when they reunited for their daughter's high school graduation.
However, Lauer reportedly remains frustrated with his treatment by the media and former friends.
Matt Lauer Is Still in Touch With His Former Colleagues
Despite the controversies, he has maintained friendly connections with some of his former colleagues from Today. He recently attended a wedding in New York City where he interacted with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.
A source stated that Lauer was "cordial and friendly" during these reunions, spending time introducing Abas to guests.
"Savannah walked up to Matt before the ceremony and gave him a hug," the insider noted, highlighting their warm interaction.
Will Matt Lauer Make a TV Comeback?
While discussions about Lauer's potential return to television persist, sources indicate that Abas encourages him to pursue a comeback.
"She is persistent," a source mentioned regarding her support for Lauer's aspirations.
Contrary to this support, an NBC insider expressed skepticism about his return, stating, "No one will hire him" following the scandal. They added that Lauer has "enough money for the rest of his life that he does not have to work."
On the other hand, former CNN journalist Don Lemon believes Lauer still has a chance at redemption. He claimed, "The public misses him," and suggested that Lauer could forge a new path in the digital space.