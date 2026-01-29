or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Matt Lauer
OK LogoPHOTOS

Inside Matt Lauer's Private Life 8 Years After NBC Scandal: Everything to Know

matt lauer now inside his life years after nbc scandal
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer's contract with NBC was terminated in November 2017 following allegations of sexual harassment.

Profile Image

Jan. 29 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Eight years after his controversial departure from NBC's Today show, Matt Lauer now leads a life away from the public spotlight. However, he recently resurfaced in headlines due to allegations made by Brooke Nevils, one of his accusers.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Lauer's Accuser Called Him a 'Monster'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
matt lauer now inside his life years after nbc scandal
Source: MEGA

Nevils, who worked as a talent assistant during the Sochi Olympics in 2014, described the aftermath of Lauer allegedly raping her in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe. She referred to him as a "monster," reigniting discussions surrounding his scandalous exit from NBC in November 2017.

Lauer has consistently claimed that his relationship with Nevils was "mutual and completely consensual." Despite these assertions, he lost his job at NBC due to allegations of "inappropriate sexual behavior."

Article continues below advertisement

Where Is Matt Lauer Now?

matt lauer now inside his life years after nbc scandal
Source: MEGA

Currently residing in the Hamptons, Lauer owns a 25-acre estate in Sag Harbor. He sold another property in the area in 2022, which he purchased from Richard Gere in 2016.

Reports indicate that Lauer, now 68, is in a relationship with Shamin Abas, whom he began dating after finalizing his divorce from Annette Roque.

Sources reveal that Lauer is "doing well in his private life" and prioritizes spending time with his children: Jack, 24, Romy, 22, and Thijs, 18. In 2022, he and Roque appeared to share a positive rapport when they reunited for their daughter's high school graduation.

However, Lauer reportedly remains frustrated with his treatment by the media and former friends.

MORE ON:
Matt Lauer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Lauer Is Still in Touch With His Former Colleagues

matt lauer now inside his life years after nbc scandal
Source: MEGA

Despite the controversies, he has maintained friendly connections with some of his former colleagues from Today. He recently attended a wedding in New York City where he interacted with Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.

A source stated that Lauer was "cordial and friendly" during these reunions, spending time introducing Abas to guests.

"Savannah walked up to Matt before the ceremony and gave him a hug," the insider noted, highlighting their warm interaction.

Will Matt Lauer Make a TV Comeback?

matt lauer now inside his life years after nbc scandal
Source: MEGA

While discussions about Lauer's potential return to television persist, sources indicate that Abas encourages him to pursue a comeback.

"She is persistent," a source mentioned regarding her support for Lauer's aspirations.

Contrary to this support, an NBC insider expressed skepticism about his return, stating, "No one will hire him" following the scandal. They added that Lauer has "enough money for the rest of his life that he does not have to work."

On the other hand, former CNN journalist Don Lemon believes Lauer still has a chance at redemption. He claimed, "The public misses him," and suggested that Lauer could forge a new path in the digital space.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.