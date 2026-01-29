or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Matt Lauer
OK LogoNEWS

Matt Lauer's Accuser Brooke Nevils Brands Ex-TV Star a 'Monster' as She Describes Bloody Scene From Alleged 2014 Rape in New Book

brooke nevils calls matt lauer a monster in new book
Source: MEGA

Brooke Nevils recounted her alleged 2014 rape by Matt Lauer in a memoir, calling him a 'monster.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Nevils is opening up about the traumatic experience she said forever changed her life.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe, the former NBC talent assistant recounted her alleged 2014 rape by Matt Lauer, branding the disgraced Today show host a “monster.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nevils recalled that the incident occurred while she and Lauer were in Sochi, Russia, covering the Winter Olympics. In the January 28 passage obtained by The Cut, she wrote that she had been drinking the night before with her “longtime boss and mentor” Meredith Vieira when Lauer later joined them.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooke Nevils detailed her allegations in a new memoir.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Nevils detailed her allegations in a new memoir.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Nevils, she eventually went to Lauer’s hotel room, where she said she was "drunk and alone with Matt Lauer insisting on having a--- s--."

She described waking up the next morning to a disturbing scene, claiming her "underwear and the sheet beneath me caked with blood." The pain, she wrote, was unbearable.

“It hurt to walk. It hurt to sit. It hurt to remember," she detailed.

Article continues below advertisement

Nevils said Lauer later referenced the blood the following week, after she claimed she repeatedly tried to talk to him about what had happened. She alleged that he invited her to his apartment, where the situation escalated again.

After “unzipping [her] dress,” Nevils claimed Lauer brought her an “armful of towels … ‘just in case, because of what happened last time.'”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooke Nevils accused Matt Lauer of rape in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Brooke Nevils accused Matt Lauer of rape in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

“He saw [the blood] in Sochi. He has known about it all along. It was not a mistake. It was not a misunderstanding. And then afterward — after he’d seen the blood — he’d asked me if I liked it, and I’d been so broken and humiliated and desperate to please him that I’d said ‘yes.' But that was then. Why would he have towels now?” she wrote.

MORE ON:
Matt Lauer

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

It was in that moment, Nevils said, that the reality of the situation fully set in.

“He’s going to do it again. Because that has been the plan all along. … I should have thought, ‘He’s a monster.’ Instead, I thought, ‘You brought this on yourself,'” she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The incident allegedly occurred in Sochi, Russia.
Source: MEGA

The incident allegedly occurred in Sochi, Russia.

Article continues below advertisement

Nevils went on to say that their sexual encounters continued multiple times in the months that followed.

“There would be four more instances. … Once Matt summoned me to his dressing room and I went; two other times I ended up there in the course of my day-to-day job,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Matt Lauer denied all accusations against him.
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer denied all accusations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

She also described a time when she thought she was in the driver's seat, believing she could regain control of the situation.

“One encounter I even initiated, telling myself I wasn’t the same naïve idiot I’d been in Sochi or some girl Matt could just summon to her knees in his office, always thinking that this would be the time I took back control,” Nevils continued. “But I never did. I just implicated myself in my own abuse.”

As OK! previously reported, Lauer has strongly denied Nevils’ rape allegation. In a heated statement published by Variety, he claimed they had an affair and insisted everything between them was consensual. He also alleged Nevils was seeking revenge after he ended the relationship.

"I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have s--. Period," Lauer said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.