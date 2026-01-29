Matt Lauer's Accuser Brooke Nevils Brands Ex-TV Star a 'Monster' as She Describes Bloody Scene From Alleged 2014 Rape in New Book

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke Nevils is opening up about the traumatic experience she said forever changed her life. In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Unspeakable Things: Silence, Shame and the Stories We Choose to Believe, the former NBC talent assistant recounted her alleged 2014 rape by Matt Lauer, branding the disgraced Today show host a “monster.”

Nevils recalled that the incident occurred while she and Lauer were in Sochi, Russia, covering the Winter Olympics. In the January 28 passage obtained by The Cut, she wrote that she had been drinking the night before with her “longtime boss and mentor” Meredith Vieira when Lauer later joined them.

Brooke Nevils detailed her allegations in a new memoir.

According to Nevils, she eventually went to Lauer’s hotel room, where she said she was "drunk and alone with Matt Lauer insisting on having a--- s--." She described waking up the next morning to a disturbing scene, claiming her "underwear and the sheet beneath me caked with blood." The pain, she wrote, was unbearable. “It hurt to walk. It hurt to sit. It hurt to remember," she detailed.

Nevils said Lauer later referenced the blood the following week, after she claimed she repeatedly tried to talk to him about what had happened. She alleged that he invited her to his apartment, where the situation escalated again. After “unzipping [her] dress,” Nevils claimed Lauer brought her an “armful of towels … ‘just in case, because of what happened last time.'”

Brooke Nevils accused Matt Lauer of rape in 2014.

“He saw [the blood] in Sochi. He has known about it all along. It was not a mistake. It was not a misunderstanding. And then afterward — after he’d seen the blood — he’d asked me if I liked it, and I’d been so broken and humiliated and desperate to please him that I’d said ‘yes.' But that was then. Why would he have towels now?” she wrote.

It was in that moment, Nevils said, that the reality of the situation fully set in. “He’s going to do it again. Because that has been the plan all along. … I should have thought, ‘He’s a monster.’ Instead, I thought, ‘You brought this on yourself,'” she recalled.

The incident allegedly occurred in Sochi, Russia.

Nevils went on to say that their sexual encounters continued multiple times in the months that followed. “There would be four more instances. … Once Matt summoned me to his dressing room and I went; two other times I ended up there in the course of my day-to-day job,” she wrote.

Matt Lauer denied all accusations against him.

She also described a time when she thought she was in the driver's seat, believing she could regain control of the situation. “One encounter I even initiated, telling myself I wasn’t the same naïve idiot I’d been in Sochi or some girl Matt could just summon to her knees in his office, always thinking that this would be the time I took back control,” Nevils continued. “But I never did. I just implicated myself in my own abuse.”