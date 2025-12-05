Matt Lauer's Career Fail: Disgraced TV Star Desperate for Comeback But 'No One Will Hire Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Lauer's attempt at a career comeback has seemed to develop a desperate tone. While rumors are swirling that the former Today show host is itching for a media comeback, insiders noted this is nothing new — and his efforts to land a job continue to fail him more than eight years after he was fired from his famed gig at NBC. Following People's recent report that Lauer has "talked to some people about" returning to television as a journalist, a separate source told a news outlet the claims were the same old story of the disgraced media personality trying and failing to land a job.

'No One Will Hire' Matt Lauer After Sexual Harassment Scandal

Source: MEGA Matt Lauer is allegedly eyeing a TV comeback.

"No one will hire him. This story comes out once a year — the anniversary of when he was sacked," an insider told Page Six, referring to Lauer being let go by NBC on November 29, 2017, after the network received an extensive complaint from a colleague accusing the news anchor of displaying "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." After an internal investigation conducted by NBC, the network concluded that Lauer's behavior was a clear violation of company standards. Citing additional information, the company suggested it was more than just an isolated incident. "He raped a woman," the source alleged. "You can’t come back from that."

Matt Lauer Has 'Enough Money' to Never Work Again

Source: MEGA Rumors surface annually about Matt Lauer's career comeback attempt.

News publications have reported on rumors of Lauer's attempted comeback almost annually since his departure in 2017 — with OK! notably writing stories about the speculation in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021. Fortunately, the insider pointed out that Lauer — who has been hiding away in the Hamptons since his firing — "has enough money for the rest of his life that he does not have to work."

Matt Lauer Denied Rape and Sexual Harassment Claims

Source: MEGA Matt Lauer faced a career-ending sexual harassment scandal in 2017.

Another source wondered whether Lauer's team is purposely leaking the information every year around the anniversary of his infamous NBC departure. While Lauer called the rape allegation made against him "categorically false" when addressing the scandal in 2017 and insisted the additional sexual harassment claims made by several women were "untrue," he still released a statement at the time apologizing for any wrongdoing or harm he may have caused.

Source: MEGA Matt Lauer issued an apology despite denying rape and sexual harassment claims made against him.