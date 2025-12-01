Matt Lauer Is 'Doing Well' 8 Years After 'Today' Firing as He Eyes TV Comeback

Article continues below advertisement

Matt Lauer reportedly has his sights set on a possible return to professional life eight years after he was axed from NBC's Today show. A source told an outlet the former television anchor has been "doing well in his private life" in the years since he was fired from the popular morning news program in November 2017 amid sexual harassment allegations from multiple women.

Source: mega Matt Lauer has been dating Shamin Abas since 2019.

Lauer "wants to get back into the media arena in some capacity, if not TV," the insider shared, adding "he has talked to some people about it." Lauer, 67, has been living a quiet life in the Hamptons with his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, a luxury public relations executive whom he's been dating since 2019. The disgraced Today personality shares three children with his ex-wife, Annette Roque, 59: Jack, 24, Romy, 22, and Thijs, 19. Lauer was married to Roque, a former Dutch model, for 20 years before she filed for divorce in July 2019. The insider explained Lauer is committed to being a "good father" and "spending time" with his kids.

The Allegations Against Matt Lauer

Source: mega Brooke Nevils accused Matt Lauer of raping her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

NBC fired Lauer after a former network employee, later identified as Brooke Nevils, reported that he sexually assaulted her. Others subsequently came out with similar stories. Nevils publicly alleged Lauer raped her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics via journalist Ronan Farrow's 2019 book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators. Lauer denied the rape in an angry response published by Variety, in which he claimed they had an affair and everything he and Nevils did was "consensual." He insisted she wanted revenge because he cut things off. "I have never assaulted anyone or forced anyone to have s--. Period," he declared.

Source: mega Matt Lauer and his girlfriend were among the guests at Don Lemon's 2024 wedding.

The source also shared that Lauer is "still angry" with "the way he was treated by the industry" and "people he thought were his friends." However, Lauer is still in touch with some colleagues, including former CNN host Don Lemon, whose 2024 wedding he attended. Lemon, 59, even defended Lauer during a podcast appearance earlier this year.

Don Lemon Thinks Matt Lauer Could Make a Comeback

Source: mega Don Lemon and Matt Lauer became pals after the former NBC employee was fired.