Don Lemon Admits 'Some People Were Upset' About Being Snubbed From Wedding Guest List
Don Lemon is spilling the tea on why some of his famous friends were left out of his swanky NYC wedding.
When the former CNN anchor, 58, tied the knot with Tim Malone at the Fifth Ave Presbyterian Church in Manhattan on Saturday, April 6, a slew of Hollywood's biggest stars were in attendance — however, Lemon admitted that quite a few celebrities were not thrilled that they didn't make the guest list.
In attendance at the church and the reception at the famed Polo Bar were notables such as Luann De Lesseps, Matt Lauer and his girlfriend, Shamin Abas, Clive Davis, Darren Star, Tamron Hall, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria. The journalist also had his favorite panelists from The View there: Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro.
"It was a small wedding because the Polo Bar is not a big venue, and we wanted to have our reception at the place of our first date, so we couldn't invite everyone," Lemon explained in a recent interview about his special day.
"And some people are upset, but we invited family and people who we love the most in the world," the NBC Nightly News alum said of those who were there.
"That was really important to have them celebrate our love and our union," Lemon continued. "We had everybody, almost everyone who's really close to us."
When asked why he and his husband invited the specific people on the wide-ranging guest list, the news anchor explained, "Luann is our neighbor in Sag Harbor. She lives a couple of streets from us, and so she's a friend."
"Joy Behar lives around the corner from us. Sunny, I used to work with at CNN. Her office was across from me. Sara Haines [and Tim] worked at the Page Program together at NBC," Lemon revealed.
Having the A-listers at the bash paid off. "I've never seen so many people dancing at a wedding," Lemon said of what went on inside the party with their loved ones. "I'm not kidding. And the DJ was fantastic, Tokyo Rose. She's fabulous. Everybody was dancing."
"Someone sent us the most beautiful wine glasses you've ever seen, and candlesticks you've ever seen," the Don Lemon Tonight alum gushed over the lavish gifts they received from his wealthy pals. "We were shocked when we got them. And they're crazy expensive!"
