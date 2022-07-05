Who Is Matt Lauer's Girlfriend? Meet Shamin Abas, The PR Guru He's Been Dating For Over 3 Years

She and Lauer were friends first

The pair met through work over 20 years ago, and while most of Lauer's peers distanced themselves after his scandal, Abas gave him her support.

"Obviously one thing led to another, and they’re a full-fledged item now," an In Touch insider said in 2019. "She knows who he is. She’s thrilled she’s with him. She doesn’t seem to have a care in the world."

Last year, an insider claimed the former anchor has "been talking to friends about marrying her in a big Hamptons wedding. But it's hard to imagine there'd be much of a turnout. People have had ample time to put out the welcome mat, but it seems like they've shut their doors on Matt for good!"