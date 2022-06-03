Matt Lauer Sells Off New York Estate As His Financial Issues Continue To Snowball

MATT LAUER REPORTEDLY ONLY SPEAKS TO PEOPLE WHO 'TAKE HIS SIDE' FOUR YEARS AFTER BEING FIRED FOR SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: 'HE STILL FEELS LIKE HE GOT RAILROADED'

"Matt's relieved he's finally selling it," an insider dished to this week's print issue of Star Magazine. "It was a financial drain that was bleeding him dry."

The disgraced Today host has been struggling with his finances ever since he was fired from the NBC chat-fest in 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct. Prior to his exit from the show, Lauer was raking in $28 million per year, but these days, the money isn't flowing quite as freely for the former news anchor.

"His savings are dwindling and he has very little cash coming in," the insider continued. "He believes penny-pinching will repave the way to riches."