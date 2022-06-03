Matt Lauer Sells Off New York Estate As His Financial Issues Continue To Snowball
No money, more problems.
Matt Lauer finally sold his lavish Hamptons estate after struggling for three years to offload the sprawling property, and according to a source, it's just in the nick of time.
Lauer originally listed the luxurious New York mansion — known as Strongheart Manor — for a whopping $44.8 million, but eventually dropped the price to $43.995 million after it failed to sell. The secluded home is nestled behind private gates on 6.3 acres of land near Peconic Bay and the Mashomack Preserve.
Build in 1902, the main home is a sizable 6,552 square feet, and boasts 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The tv personality originally bought the home from Richard Gere in 2016 for $36.5 million.
"Matt's relieved he's finally selling it," an insider dished to this week's print issue of Star Magazine. "It was a financial drain that was bleeding him dry."
The disgraced Today host has been struggling with his finances ever since he was fired from the NBC chat-fest in 2017 after being accused of sexual misconduct. Prior to his exit from the show, Lauer was raking in $28 million per year, but these days, the money isn't flowing quite as freely for the former news anchor.
"His savings are dwindling and he has very little cash coming in," the insider continued. "He believes penny-pinching will repave the way to riches."
As OK! previously reported, Lauer still isn't over his humiliating Today show firing and is gearing up to release a bombshell memoir to tell the world his side of the story once and for all, while potentially also dragging former colleagues' names through the mud.
"He’s already plotting out the book," an insider shared. "Matt will pick his targets carefully, but he figures he has no chance of making a TV comeback and has nothing to lose by getting his revenge."