Inside Matt Lauer's Crumbling Life Following His Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Matt Lauer was once a beloved news anchor famous for working on the Today show, but his seemingly idyllic life spun out of control after details of his sexual assault scandal hit headlines.

The television personality was axed from NBC in 2017 after the network conducted a review into claims made by a staffer who alleged she'd been raped by Lauer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He was also accused by other staff members of different forms of sexual misconduct following his firing.