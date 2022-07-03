Inside Matt Lauer's Crumbling Life Following His Sexual Misconduct Scandal
Matt Lauer was once a beloved news anchor famous for working on the Today show, but his seemingly idyllic life spun out of control after details of his sexual assault scandal hit headlines.
The television personality was axed from NBC in 2017 after the network conducted a review into claims made by a staffer who alleged she'd been raped by Lauer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He was also accused by other staff members of different forms of sexual misconduct following his firing.
"Matt Lauer’s conduct was appalling, horrific and reprehensible, as we said at the time," NBC said in a statement at the time. "That’s why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning of the complaint. Our hearts break again for our colleague."
Since his fall from grace, Lauer has been hit hard with public backlash and financial issues. Earlier this year, the media personality was snubbed from Today's 70th anniversary episode which starred an array of current and former hosts of the popular news program.
MATT LAUER REPORTEDLY ONLY SPEAKS TO PEOPLE WHO 'TAKE HIS SIDE' FOUR YEARS AFTER BEING FIRED FOR SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: 'HE STILL FEELS LIKE HE GOT RAILROADED'
He also recently offloaded his lavish Hamptons mansion after struggling to sell it for three years. Lauer initially listed the estate — also called Strongheart Manor — for $44.8 million, but was forced to reduce the price to $43.995 million when buyers failed to scoop it up.
"Matt's relieved he's finally selling it," an insider dished in a print issue of Star Magazine that was published in early June. "It was a financial drain that was bleeding him dry."
"His savings are dwindling and he has very little cash coming in," the insider added. "He believes penny-pinching will repave the way to riches."
KATIE COURIC CALLS MATT LAUER'S BEHAVIOR 'GROSSLY INAPPROPRIATE' AFTER PREVIOUSLY OFFERING THE DISGRACED HOST SYMPATHY
Since his shocking scandal, Lauer's relationship with his family has also suffered. Back in 2019, he was embroiled in a bitter divorce with his now-ex-wife, Annette Roque. Despite their rocky relationship, the two were recently spotted out and about together as they attended their daughter's high school graduation.
As for what may be in the future for the embattled tv host's career, sources spilled Lauer is dreaming up a scathing tell-all memoir detailing his side of the story when it comes to the sexual assault allegations and his firing from NBC.
"Matt has kept his head down because he knew the timing wasn’t right," an insider previously dished to OK!. "Now he feels the dust has settled, and there will be more sympathy for him at long last."
"He’s already plotting out the book," the insider continued. "Matt will pick his targets carefully, but he figures he has no chance of making a TV comeback and has nothing to lose by getting his revenge."