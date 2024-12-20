PHOTOS Matt LeBlanc's Dramatic Transformation: See How the 'Friends' Star Has Changed Over the Years Source: MEGA; @mleblanc/Instagram Matt LeBlanc has been spotted in public only a few times since Matthew Perry's death.

1997

Source: MEGA

Matt LeBlanc turned heads when he made an appearance at the premiere of the film Boogie Nights.

Article continues below advertisement

1999

Source: MEGA

LeBlanc wore a mock neck sweater and black jacket at the VH1 Fashion Awards in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

2002

Source: MEGA

The Grey Night star joined the NBC 75th Anniversary celebration in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

2003

Source: MEGA

LeBlanc graced the premiere of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in Hollywood with his good looks.

Article continues below advertisement

2004

Source: MEGA

The TV-101 alum maintained his dapper look during the Los Angeles premiere of Mayor of the Sunset Strip.

Article continues below advertisement

2006

Source: MEGA

In April 2006, LeBlanc attended the Jeremy McGrath Invitational Media Day in Carson, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Source: MEGA

Wearing a suit with a red polka dot necktie, LeBlanc attended the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards Cocktail Reception in Los Angeles, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Source: MEGA

LeBlanc looked stylish in his black-and-white outfit at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Source: MEGA

Decades after his acting debut, LeBlanc rocked his growing gray hair at a party in Boston.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Source: MEGA

Despite visible signs of aging, the Reform School Girl actor still looked as charming as ever at a Los Angeles event.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Source: MEGA

LeBlanc sported dark sunglasses that matched his formal attire on the set of Top Gear in Ireland.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Source: MEGA

LeBlanc attended the 2017 Summer TCA Tour at the CBS Studio Center, sporting a white inner shirt, suit and denim jeans.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

LeBlanc invited his followers to watch his sitcom Man With a Plan in an Instagram clip. The series also featured Liza Snyder, Grace Kaufman, Hala Finley, Matthew McCann, Kali Rocha, Stacy Keach, Kevin Nealon, Matt Cook and Jessica Chaffin.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Ahead of the Man With a Plan Season 4 premiere in 2020, LeBlanc posted another clip to support his sitcom's release.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Article continues below advertisement

2022