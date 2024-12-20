Matt LeBlanc's Dramatic Transformation: See How the 'Friends' Star Has Changed Over the Years
1997
Matt LeBlanc turned heads when he made an appearance at the premiere of the film Boogie Nights.
1999
LeBlanc wore a mock neck sweater and black jacket at the VH1 Fashion Awards in New York City.
2002
The Grey Night star joined the NBC 75th Anniversary celebration in 2002.
2003
LeBlanc graced the premiere of Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in Hollywood with his good looks.
2004
The TV-101 alum maintained his dapper look during the Los Angeles premiere of Mayor of the Sunset Strip.
2006
In April 2006, LeBlanc attended the Jeremy McGrath Invitational Media Day in Carson, Calif.
2011
Wearing a suit with a red polka dot necktie, LeBlanc attended the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards Cocktail Reception in Los Angeles, Calif.
2013
LeBlanc looked stylish in his black-and-white outfit at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe after-party.
2014
Decades after his acting debut, LeBlanc rocked his growing gray hair at a party in Boston.
2015
Despite visible signs of aging, the Reform School Girl actor still looked as charming as ever at a Los Angeles event.
2016
LeBlanc sported dark sunglasses that matched his formal attire on the set of Top Gear in Ireland.
2017
LeBlanc attended the 2017 Summer TCA Tour at the CBS Studio Center, sporting a white inner shirt, suit and denim jeans.
2018
LeBlanc invited his followers to watch his sitcom Man With a Plan in an Instagram clip. The series also featured Liza Snyder, Grace Kaufman, Hala Finley, Matthew McCann, Kali Rocha, Stacy Keach, Kevin Nealon, Matt Cook and Jessica Chaffin.
2020
Ahead of the Man With a Plan Season 4 premiere in 2020, LeBlanc posted another clip to support his sitcom's release.
2021
"Thank you Academy and congratulations to @mrbenwinston We’re all very grateful. It was so much fun. #friendsreunion," he captioned the selfie he took, which featured his Friends costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.
Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winston also appeared in the picture.
2022
LeBlanc promoted merch, showing an animated version of Ross Geller's famous , in an Instagram post.
"Here is the final drop from the limited edition cast collection. Available at represent.com/friends link in bio. Hope you guys like them and thanks for watching. 👍🏼," he wrote in the caption.