or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Charlie Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

MSNBC Host Matthew Dowd Fired for Making 'Disgusting' Comments About 'Divisive' Charlie Kirk On-Air

Photo of MSNBC broadcast on Charlie Kirk
Source: MSNBC; @samuelcincotta1/TikTok

MSNBC host Matthew Dowd was fired for making shocking comments about Charlie Kirk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

MSNBC host Matthew Dowd was fired after comments he made regarding Charlie Kirk getting shot.

Dowd was asked to discuss “the environemnt in which a shooting like this happens” while on air.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Matthew Dowd Say About Charlie Kirk?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @samuelcincotta1/TikTok

Matthew Dowd called Charlie Kirk 'divisive.'

“He’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive, younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech aimed at certain groups,” he said. “And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

“And I think that’s the environment we’re in. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in,” he added.

After his remarks went viral, Dowd was let go from the network, according to a source.

People were infuriated with Dowd's commentary.

“MSNBC is now blaming Charlie Kirk for being shot,” the account for Townhall.com posted on X, adding, “What a disgusting thing to say.”

Another person wrote: “MSNBC just speculated the Charlie Kirk shooting could have ‘been a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.’ I have no words for how awful these people are.”

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew Dowd Apologizes for His Comments

Photo of MSNBC broadcast on Charlie Kirk
Source: MSNBC; @samuelcincotta1/TikTok

Matthew Dowd apologized for what he said about Charlie Kirk.

He took to BlueSky to issue an apology, writing, “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Charlie Kirk. On an earlier appearance on MSNBC I was asked a question on the environment we are in. I apologize for my tone and words. Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this horrendous attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”

MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler also released a statement, sharing, “During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive, and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.”

MORE ON:
Charlie Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Spoke About Transgender Mass Shooters Prior to Getting Shot

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Prior to getting shot, Charlie Kirk was talking about mass shootings.

As OK! reported, Kirk was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.

He spoke to a crwod at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outdoors, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views.

"Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" a student asked Kirk at the event. “Too many,” he answered.

Charlie Kirk Was Shot and Killed at His Event

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot and died soon after.

The audience member clarified that five transgender individuals had committed mass shootings in the past decade and questioned Kirk on the total number of mass shooters over the same period.

"Counting or not counting gang violence?" Kirk questioned. Seconds later, he was shot from 200 yards away in the neck.

Kirk was seen in videos falling backward and was taken to an emergency room. He was pronounced dead soon after.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.