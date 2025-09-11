MSNBC Host Matthew Dowd Fired for Making 'Disgusting' Comments About 'Divisive' Charlie Kirk On-Air

Dowd was asked to discuss “the environemnt in which a shooting like this happens” while on air.

MSNBC host Matthew Dowd was fired after comments he made regarding Charlie Kirk getting shot .

“He’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive, younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech aimed at certain groups,” he said. “And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.”

“And I think that’s the environment we’re in. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in,” he added.

After his remarks went viral, Dowd was let go from the network, according to a source.

People were infuriated with Dowd's commentary.

“MSNBC is now blaming Charlie Kirk for being shot,” the account for Townhall.com posted on X, adding, “What a disgusting thing to say.”

Another person wrote: “MSNBC just speculated the Charlie Kirk shooting could have ‘been a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration.’ I have no words for how awful these people are.”