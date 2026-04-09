Matthew Lawrence Exposed as MAGA Fan After Girlfriend Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Donated to Donald Trump's Campaign: 'My Eyes Have Been Opened'
April 9 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
Famed actor Matthew Lawrence's political views have been exposed after fans noticed him following several pro-Trump and MAGA-related social media accounts.
The Brotherly Love star was outed as an apparent Republican after his girlfriend, TLC singer Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' donation to President Donald Trump's campaign was made public at the end of March.
While Thomas insisted she is "not MAGA" and "made a mistake" in submitting multiple donations to Trump-related organizations, internet sleuths still unearthed several receipts backing speculation about where Lawrence stands on the political spectrum.
Among screenshots social media users dug up to back their claims that Lawrence is a supporter of the Republican president's "Make America Great Again" movement included a March 2023 post of the Mrs. Doubtfire actor criticizing former President Joe Biden.
In his upload, Lawrence challenged Biden's mission to ensure "no working-class American" pays "more in taxes than a billionaire."
"If you taxed all the billionaires 100% of the income it wouldn’t even make a dent," Lawrence argued in response to a post from Biden. "And than all those companies would fire all there[sic] workers and the U.S. economy would tail spin or they would move there[sic] companies and money out of the U.S."
Matthew Lawrence Criticized Joe Biden's 'Scam' Agenda
"The plan doesn’t work," the Hollywood star continued. "This is a scam topic, a way to garner support that he fights for Main Street. That’s why all of his billionaire donors are getting richer. Do your own research and you will uncover the real issue. Government lobbyists and printing money into oblivion. Follow the money…”
Noticing Lawrence's rare political statement, commentator Michael C. Theophil declared, "Nice to know you’re not a puppet! Would love to have you on @tvdowntime to talk about topics like this, life and more."
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'My Eyes Have Been Opened'
In response, Lawrence simply said, "My eyes have been opened." He's notably not publicly identified himself as a MAGA supporter or Republican, however.
In addition to pushing back against Biden's agenda, Lawrence is a follower of various pro-Trump and right-leaning profiles on X — including podcaster Joe Rogan — who endorsed Trump ahead of election night in 2024 — as well as the president's former crypto "czar" David Sacks.
Matthew Lawrence Follows 'Anti-Woke' Pro-Trump Meme Account
The Boy Meets World actor also hit the follow button on a pro-Trump meme account named "Clown World," which promotes "anti-woke" war commentary and content mocking the Democratic party.
Among Clown World's posts include a video claiming "every sane American wants Trump to win," support for ICE detention centers, questioning a woman who confronted a contractor with a Confederate flag and brutal criticism of key liberal media personalities like Joy Reid.