Joy Reid Shades Erika Kirk for Making Countless Public Appearances and 'Not Being Home' With Her Kids After Charlie's Murder
Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:53 p.m. ET
Democratic podcaster Joy Reid snapped back at Erika Kirk after the latter dissed her while on stage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025.
Charlie Kirk's widow had shaded Reid for airing out her belief that Erika and J.D. Vance's viral intimate hug in October was too close for comfort.
Joy Reid Doesn't 'Trust' Erika Kirk
Kirk said it seemed like Reid needed a "really good hug" herself, joking she would even cradle the back of Reid's head like she did with the vice president if they embraced.
On Reid's podcast, she blasted the mom-of-two, stating, "Dear young lady, I don't need a hug from you."
"First of all, I would never let you get close enough to hug me 'cause I don't trust you. And second of all, I don't know if anybody ever told you – you're pretty young – but don't be offering to touch Black women's hair. We don't allow it," she declared.
The Podcaster Shaded Erika Kirk's Recent Behavior
Reid also took a jab at Erika for all of the public appearances she's made since her husband's fatal shooting on September 10.
"You need to take care of minding your business, which is to keep that $80 million rolling in and figure out how you're going to get those White Christian nationalists who follow Turning Point USA to understand why you working and not home with your children who now don't have a daddy," she said. "You are now a single mom, which they oppose."
"You're going to have to now figure out how you're going to explain to your Turning Point USA base why you working and why you out rubbing on J.D. Vance's back of his head and offering to rub on the back of mine instead of home with your kids because their ideology is that your behind should be in your house," she continued. "That's all I'm going to say."
Joy Reid Defends Her Comments About J.D. Vance's Marriage
Joy also defended her past comment that it would be a "MAGA fairytale" if the vice president divorced his "Brown Hindu Wife," Usha, and married Erika.
"MAGA is the one doing the racism. Not me," she insisted. "All I'm saying is the ultimate MAGA fairytale would be for J.D. to leave Usha Vance alone and go run off with Charlie Kirk's widow. It brings like the houses of MAGA together."
Joy's comments about the spouses' marriage was criticized by many, including Megyn Kelly, who called Joy's remarks "sick" and "disgusting."