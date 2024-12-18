Matthew Lawrence and Girlfriend Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas 'Started Off' as Best Friends Before Things Turned Romantic, Actor Reveals

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas have been going strong since late 2022!

In a new interview alongside his two brothers, the actor couldn't stop raving over the singer when an interviewer noted fans love seeing the two do TikToks together.

When asked if Chilli, 53, is the Boy Meets World alum's "best friend," he replied, "Yeah, definitely. And we started off that way."

"Why has this been such a good, healthy relationship for you?" the reporter asked.

"I wish I could take credit for that but it's really all her," the star, 44, insisted. "She's spent so much time on just getting to the best possible place she could be in her life."