Matthew Lawrence and Girlfriend Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas 'Started Off' as Best Friends Before Things Turned Romantic, Actor Reveals

Composite photo of Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas.
Source: mega;@therealchilli/instagram

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas have been going strong since late 2022!

By:

Dec. 18 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

Matthew Lawrence is head over heels for girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas!

In a new interview alongside his two brothers, the actor couldn't stop raving over the singer when an interviewer noted fans love seeing the two do TikToks together.

Source: @therealchilli/instagram

Matthew Lawrence and Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas started off as friends before things turned romantic.

When asked if Chilli, 53, is the Boy Meets World alum's "best friend," he replied, "Yeah, definitely. And we started off that way."

"Why has this been such a good, healthy relationship for you?" the reporter asked.

"I wish I could take credit for that but it's really all her," the star, 44, insisted. "She's spent so much time on just getting to the best possible place she could be in her life."

Source: @therealchilli//instagram

The two have been dating since late 2022.

"Meeting someone who is just so strong, so healthy and happy, has a great family and understands family — it's just really great," Lawrence gushed.

The interviewer also said that it seems like the TLC member is the one who gets Lawrence and his brothers, Joey and Andrew Lawrence, all together for a dance video.

"She does a lot," Andrew shared, revealing Rozonda recently organized a "family game night" when the brood was in Utah for the premiere of the siblings' Christmas movie. "She's the best."

Rozonda has also raved over their relationship, which they went public with in late 2022.

Source: @therealchilli//instagram

Andrew Lawrence revealed his brother's girlfriend organizes family gatherings.

Though the mom-of-one — who shares a son with producer Dallas Austin — was once afraid of tying the knot, Matthew has changed her mind on the subject.

"I do not. I don't have any fear at all when it comes to him. It is just the way he is as a man, you know? He is a good guy. He has an amazing heart and I mean, he checks off all of my list — except for a few I don't know yet — but we'll figure that part out," she spilled in a past interview.

"This is the first time that we have both experienced being in a relationship to where, I mean, there's no drama at all," the "No Scrubs" crooner revealed. "We get along and we have differences but we, still to this day, we've never had an argument. I don't even understand why we would have to have an argument in the first place."

Source: mega

The actor was previously married to dancer Cheryl Burke.

Matthew was previously married to Cheryl Burke, but their union lasted only three years.

The pair's falling out turned nasty, with the Dancing With the Stars pro claiming one of the reasons things went south is because she was "the breadwinner" in the relationship.

The exes were first together from 2007 to 2008, but they rekindled things in 2017 and tied the knot in 2019.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Lawrence.

