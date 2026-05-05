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Matthew McConaughey Escaped to Peru for 22 Days to Face His 'Demons' After Struggling With Overnight Fame

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Source: No Magic Pill With Blake Mycoskie/YouTube

Matthew McConaughey looked inwards during an enlightening, lengthy trip to Peru.

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May 5 2026, Updated 1:07 p.m. ET

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Matthew McConaughey did some soul searching in his early days of fame.

On the Tuesday, May 5, episode of the “No Magic Pill” podcast, the actor, 56, recalled escaping to Peru for 22 days.

McConaughey’s sudden fame prompted him to ponder, “No strangers do I meet anymore…the world is a mirror.” Thus, he jetted off to Peru and introduced himself there as “Mateo.”

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Source: No Magic Pill With Blake Mycoskie/YouTube

Matthew McConaughey guest-starred on 'No Magic Pill With Blake Mycoskie.'

“The first 12 days were wonky… and then the last 10 days were great. I was at the place long enough to go, I could live this,” he explained. “There's an initiation period when we go away with ourselves. Yes. Where the demons on our back, man are, are dancing and having a good time at our expense, where the guilt can get really heavy.”

McConaughey initially struggled to find comfort in solitude.

“I do not enjoy my own company… at first,” he admitted. “For me, it’s around day 12… that’s when the breakthrough comes.”

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Image of Matthew McConaughey spent 22 days in Peru among strangers.
Source: No Magic Pill With Blake Mycoskie/YouTube

Matthew McConaughey spent 22 days in Peru among strangers.

The 56-year-old compared the experience to a psychedelic journey like ayahuasca, which may begin with pain but gets easier over time so long as one does not quit.

“We pull the parachute too early… If it gets hot, we can handle breaking a sweat,” he said.

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Matthew McConaughey Also Took an Eye-Opening Trip to Australia

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Image of Matthew McConaughey admitted he does not enjoy solitude.
Source: No Magic Pill With Blake Mycoskie/YouTube

Matthew McConaughey admitted he does not enjoy solitude.

McConaughey went on to detail another early trip to Australia post-high school to discover himself.

“I ended up being in a little town, population 305…with a family that sort of had a covetous nature of me that was odd, very odd. It’s a great black comedy story in there,” he explained. “I had lost those things. I lost my popularity. I didn’t have my golf clubs. I didn’t have my girlfriend. I didn’t have my car that was paid for. I didn’t have the job at 45 bucks. And I did now have a curfew. They put a 10 o’clock curfew on me.”

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Image of Matthew McConaughey abandoned his life at home to visit Australia after high school.
Source: No Magic Pill With Blake Mycoskie/YouTube

Matthew McConaughey abandoned his life at home to visit Australia after high school.

The constraints that were placed on the star prompted him to look inwards.

“I picked up disciplines for myself, just so I can have measurable accomplishments throughout the day…I started running six miles a day. I became a vegetarian…” he detailed. “I decided I’m going to be abstinent, but I’m also going back to the bathtub after I clear the dishes at 5:30 at night…working one out.”

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Image of Matthew McConaughey learned discipline in Australia.
Source: No Magic Pill With Blake Mycoskie/YouTube

Matthew McConaughey learned discipline in Australia.

Despite the dramatic lifestyle shift, the Interstellar star found there was a lesson to be learned and growth to be achieved.

“You know when you’re going through h---, there comes a click where you start to take a bit of pride in it, like ‘Ooh this penance I’m on,’” he said. “The longer I went through h---, the more I believed there was something greater on the other side.”

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