Matthew McConaughey Rejected $14.5 Million Movie Offer Because He Was Sick of Not Being Cast in Dramas: 'The Most Rebellious Move in Hollywood'

Matthew McConaughey is grateful for all of the success he's had in Hollywood, but the actor confessed the lack of diversity in his movie roles nearly made him leave showbiz all together.

While on the Wednesday, November 20, episode of the "Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios" podcast, the dad-of-three explained that after doing lighthearted flicks like Dazed and Confused, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold, he felt unsatisfied with his career.