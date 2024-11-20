Matthew McConaughey Rejected $14.5 Million Movie Offer Because He Was Sick of Not Being Cast in Dramas: 'The Most Rebellious Move in Hollywood'
Matthew McConaughey is grateful for all of the success he's had in Hollywood, but the actor confessed the lack of diversity in his movie roles nearly made him leave showbiz all together.
While on the Wednesday, November 20, episode of the "Good Trouble With Nick Kyrgios" podcast, the dad-of-three explained that after doing lighthearted flicks like Dazed and Confused, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold, he felt unsatisfied with his career.
"I was rolling in the rom-coms, and I was the rom-com dude … that was my lane and I liked that lane, that lane paid well, and it was working," he spilled. "I was so strong in that lane that anything outside of that lane, dramas and stuff that I wanted to do, [they] were like, 'No, no, no, no, no.' Hollywood said, ‘No, no, no, no, you should stay there, stay there.’"
However, the Oscar winner couldn't bare to do another rom-com, prompting him to move to the south and reassess his life.
"Since I couldn’t do what I wanted to do, I stopped doing what I was doing and moved down to the ranch in Texas," McConaughey recalled. "I made a pact with my wife [Camila Alves] and said, ‘I’m not going back to work unless I get offered roles I want to do.’"
The Texas native stood firm on his declaration, revealing that one movie threw big bucks at the star to try and get him on board for an action-comedy, but he refused to give in despite the proposed salary going from an original offer of $8 million to $14.5 million.
"I think that was seen as the most rebellious move in Hollywood by me because it sent a signal that he ain’t f----- bluffing. And when you got someone who’s not bluffing, there’s something attractive about that," the True Detective alum noted. "I think that’s what made Hollywood go, ‘You know what, he’s now a new novel idea. He’s a new bright idea.’"
His bold decision worked out better than he could have ever imagined, as he landed roles in movies like Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club, the latter of which earned him the Oscar for Best Actor.
These days, McConaughey has found a happy medium between working in showbiz and living in Texas, though a few years ago, he decided not to run for governor of the state despite reports.
"As a simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would one day be considered for political leadership," he said in an Instagram video. "It's a humbling and inspiring path to ponder. It is also a path I'm choosing not to take at this moment."