Matthew Perry's Sister Reveals Heartbreaking Truth Behind Beloved 'Friends' Wedding Episode

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Matthew Perry's sister Mia Perry said the Friends wedding between Chandler Bing and Monica Geller was bittersweet for their family because they worried about the actor’s future. "When we saw that wedding, we all knew that he had wanted that in life. He wanted a partner and he wanted kids," Mia told People in an interview published on Wednesday, October 21. She added, "We all knew how serious his disorder was, so there was this sense of, 'Who knows what’s going to happen?'" Matthew, who played Chandler on the hit sitcom, died on October 28, 2023, at 54. He never got married or had children and struggled with addiction throughout his life.

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Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Wedding Came During A Difficult Time

Source: @FRIENDS/YOUTUBE Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox portrayed Chandler Bing and Monica Geller, who married in the ‘Friends’ Season 7 finale.

Monica, played by Courteney Cox, married Chandler in the Season 7 finale, which aired in 2001. Matthew later discussed the experience in his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He revealed that he returned to a treatment center immediately after filming the wedding scene. The actor also explained how his appearance changed during the show's run as he battled addiction. "When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills," he wrote. Matthew also described the severity of his dependence on painkillers during the show's third season. By that point, he was reportedly trying to obtain 55 Vicodin pills a day to avoid becoming ill.

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Matthew Perry’s Romantic Life Included A Called-Off Engagement

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry detailed his addiction struggles during the sitcom’s run in his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.’

Matthew dated several well-known women, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Julia Roberts, in the 1990s. He later dated Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012. In November 2020, he revealed that he had proposed to literary manager Molly Hurwitz. However, the couple ended their engagement six months later. At the time, Matthew addressed their split in a statement through his representative.

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Source: MEGA Matthew Perry addressed his split from Molly Hurwitz in a statement, while later revealing in his memoir that he did not remember proposing to her.

"Sometimes things just don’t work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best," the statement said. In his memoir, Matthew also revealed that he was under the influence of drugs when he proposed and did not remember the engagement afterward. "I didn’t remember — needless to say, we broke up," he wrote.

Matthew Perry’s Sister Mia Opens Up In Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Source: @MIAPERRYBOWICK/INSTAGRAM ; MEGA Matthew Perry’s sister appeared in the upcoming Netflix documentary ‘The One About Matthew Perry,’ which premieres October 27.