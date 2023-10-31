Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancée Molly Hurwitz 'Feels Relief That' Late Actor Is 'at Peace' After Lifelong Addiction Battle
Matthew Perry's ex-fiancée, Molly Hurwitz, has spoken out for the first time following the Friends actor's tragic passing on Saturday, October 28.
"He would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented," the manager and producer expressed in the caption of a tribute post for her late former lover, who devastatingly died from an apparent drowning at the age of 54.
"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together," Hurwitz detailed of the May 2021 television special.
"F---, I was so good!!!…See what I did there???" Hurwitz recalled Perry shouting, as they watched the beloved sitcom together during their seven-month engagement. "We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us."
Perry popped the question to the literary agent in November 2020 after they first began dating in 2018. The engagement was called off in June 2021, with the 17 Again star simply stating "sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them."
In her heartfelt post, which featured a photo of Perry's darkened silhouette looking out at a snowy city, Hurwitz added: "Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical. But, I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too. While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known."
"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry," the 32-year-old admitted. "I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."
"I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Al Anon, an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease," Hurwitz noted regarding Perry's lifelong battle with addiction, something he discussed in his tell-all memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published almost exactly one year ago on November 1, 2022.
"Matty, I feel relief that you are at peace," Hurwitz concluded, before signing off: "Sincerely, Moll-o-Rama(…fication)."
Perry's ex-fiancée additionally has the link to AI Anon in her Instagram bio.
Substance abuse was something Perry struggled with for a majority of his adult years. In his memoir, the Emmy winner reflected on having his first taste of alcohol at the young age of 14 years old, which led to him heavily drinking consistently by age 18.
His addiction to drugs began when he was prescribed Vicodin after suffering injuries from a jet ski accident on the set of Fools Rush In in 1997, roughly three years after the premiere of Friends in 1994.
At the time of Perry's passing, no illegal drugs were found at his home where he died in his backyard jacuzzi from an apparent drowning, however, prescription anti-anxiety and anti-depressant pills, as well as COPD medication, were discovered by law enforcement officers.