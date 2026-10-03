Jennifer Aniston Would Have 'Never' Participated in Matthew Perry's Documentary, Claims Source: 'She Doesn't Want to Relive It'

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Netflix's upcoming documentary about the late Matthew Perry will not be including his famed Friends costar Jennifer Aniston. According to a source, there was "no way" the actress, 57, would have participated in the series as her grief still lingers on three years after his death.

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Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Cast Will Not Be Featured in the Docuseries

Source: MEGA 'Friends' aired on NBC from 1994 until 2004.

“There’s no way Jen would ever do something like that,” an insider told a publication on Friday, October 2. “She isn’t going to sit down and start crying on camera. She doesn’t want to relive it and have it be so public.” Perry's other sitcom costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer also chose not to be involved in the documentary.

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Matthew Perry Died in October 2023

Source: MEGA Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are also not involved in the new docuseries.

“They were reached out to and decided not to participate,” the source added. “Ultimately, the series gives a voice to other friends and colleagues in his life who have memory and love from Matthew.” The three-part series, titled The One with Matthew Perry, will be released on October 27 and coincides with the third anniversary of the Canadian actor's passing.

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Matthew Perry's Sister Opened Up About His Sobriety Battle in the Documentary

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry passed away in 2023 at the age of 54.

The 17 Again star died in October 2023 at the age of 54 after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home. His cause of death was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine, with drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine also being contributing circumstances. Perry dealt with drug and alcohol addiction issues throughout his life, with his sister, Mia Perry Bowick, sharing more about his struggles in the forthcoming docuseries. “He spent $7 million trying to get sober,” Bowick said in a teaser. “That’s how seriously he took his disease.”

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston noted last year the 'Friends' cast did as much as they could to help Matthew Perry amid his addiction issues.