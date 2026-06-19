Maura Higgins Flaunts It All! See Her Hottest Photos
June 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Ultimate Bombshell
Maura Higgins keeps the hot photos coming!
The Irish TV personality served a jaw-dropping photo dump on Instagram, including a bathtub selfie while enjoying a pampering session inside a luxurious marble bathroom. She offered a glimpsed into her skincare regimen, wearing a sheet mask as she puckered up for the camera.
"Life's been busy... swipe to the end for an honest update 😂🤍," she captioned the upload.
Holiday Glow
The Love Island alum marked the beginning of 2026 with a scorching photo beside a bubbling hot tub. She rocked an all-white look for the self-captured Alo ad, featuring a white string bikini, furry boots and matching winter accessories.
Serving Major Beach Vibes
Bringing the heat by the sea, Higgins flaunted her enviable figure in a light blue bikini top and matching thong bikini bottoms. She accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets to complete the glamorous look.
"Some days I'm that girl… some days I'm barely a girl. Range💁🏻♀️," she teased her fans.
Turning Heads Poolside
"Favourites folder 🤍," Higgins captioned a carousel of photos in October 2025, including a poolside snap that showed her rocking white two-piece bikini. She paired the look with a navy-blue sun hat.
Glowing Under the Scene
The bikini-clad star rivaled the beauty of the scenic backdrop as she soaked up the atmosphere with a coffee in hand on the pool deck.
Living Her Best Life
Making waves with a snap, Higgins wore a light-yellow ribbed bikini during an outing to Cavo Tagoo Mykonos.
She shared in the caption, "Caved in 💛 @cavotagoomykonos."
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Sun-Kissed Beauty
The former Love Island USA social media presenter served a head-turning look in a barely there swimsuit during a vacation in the Fiji Islands.
"Sunset therapy," she wrote.
Bringing the Heat Again
"One more for the Karen's," Higgins wrote in the caption of an eye-popping mirror selfie that showed her sporting a minidress featuring sheer paneling and oversized flower appliqués.
Sun-Drenched
"Beautiful" and "hot" feel like understatements when it comes to Higgins.
"I came here for Love………Island🏝️🐚," the bikini-clad babe shared.
Hot Bikini Moment
Higgins enjoyed a tropical vacation in Tulum, Mexico, slipping into a white floral-patterned bikini that made hearts race.
She told her fans, "Hands up if you like coconuts 🥥🌴."
Beach Babe
Higgins sent fans into a frenzy when she struck a fierce beachside pose in a classic burgundy two-piece.
"Good morning Mexico 🇲🇽," the model said.
Birthday Girl
For her birthday in 2022, Higgins ditched her top and kept a pair of light blue floral-print bottoms on, leaving little to the imagination as she celebrated the special occasion.
"Breakfast in my Birthday suit🌺," she captioned the snap. "Thankyou @kandima_maldives for the most beautiful Birthday morning."