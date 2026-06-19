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Maura Higgins Flaunts It All! See Her Hottest Photos

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

From her sultry beach looks to her candid downtime moments, Maura Higgins never fails to turn heads.

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June 19 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Ultimate Bombshell

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins is serving one sizzling look after another.

Maura Higgins keeps the hot photos coming!

The Irish TV personality served a jaw-dropping photo dump on Instagram, including a bathtub selfie while enjoying a pampering session inside a luxurious marble bathroom. She offered a glimpsed into her skincare regimen, wearing a sheet mask as she puckered up for the camera.

"Life's been busy... swipe to the end for an honest update 😂🤍," she captioned the upload.

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Holiday Glow

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maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

She keeps fans swooning with her daring photos on Instagram.

The Love Island alum marked the beginning of 2026 with a scorching photo beside a bubbling hot tub. She rocked an all-white look for the self-captured Alo ad, featuring a white string bikini, furry boots and matching winter accessories.

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Serving Major Beach Vibes

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins was a finalist on the fifth series of 'Love Island.'

Bringing the heat by the sea, Higgins flaunted her enviable figure in a light blue bikini top and matching thong bikini bottoms. She accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets to complete the glamorous look.

"Some days I'm that girl… some days I'm barely a girl. Range💁🏻‍♀️," she teased her fans.

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Turning Heads Poolside

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins is also a model and presenter.

"Favourites folder 🤍," Higgins captioned a carousel of photos in October 2025, including a poolside snap that showed her rocking white two-piece bikini. She paired the look with a navy-blue sun hat.

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Glowing Under the Scene

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

She has worked with several brands and companies.

The bikini-clad star rivaled the beauty of the scenic backdrop as she soaked up the atmosphere with a coffee in hand on the pool deck.

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Living Her Best Life

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

She has since appeared on several shows, including 'The Traitors' and 'Dancing on Ice.'

Making waves with a snap, Higgins wore a light-yellow ribbed bikini during an outing to Cavo Tagoo Mykonos.

She shared in the caption, "Caved in 💛 @cavotagoomykonos."

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Sun-Kissed Beauty

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins also became part of the 'Love Island USA' franchise.

The former Love Island USA social media presenter served a head-turning look in a barely there swimsuit during a vacation in the Fiji Islands.

"Sunset therapy," she wrote.

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Bringing the Heat Again

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins is a contestant on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35.

"One more for the Karen's," Higgins wrote in the caption of an eye-popping mirror selfie that showed her sporting a minidress featuring sheer paneling and oversized flower appliqués.

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Sun-Drenched

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

She and Ciara Miller were announced as the first contestants for 'DWTS.'

"Beautiful" and "hot" feel like understatements when it comes to Higgins.

"I came here for Love………Island🏝️🐚," the bikini-clad babe shared.

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Hot Bikini Moment

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

She previously dated Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor.

Higgins enjoyed a tropical vacation in Tulum, Mexico, slipping into a white floral-patterned bikini that made hearts race.

She told her fans, "Hands up if you like coconuts 🥥🌴."

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Beach Babe

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins revealed she is single after being 'cheated on by the majority' of her exes.

Higgins sent fans into a frenzy when she struck a fierce beachside pose in a classic burgundy two-piece.

"Good morning Mexico 🇲🇽," the model said.

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Birthday Girl

maura higgins hottest pics
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

She was most recently linked to Pete Wicks.

For her birthday in 2022, Higgins ditched her top and kept a pair of light blue floral-print bottoms on, leaving little to the imagination as she celebrated the special occasion.

"Breakfast in my Birthday suit🌺," she captioned the snap. "Thankyou @kandima_maldives for the most beautiful Birthday morning."

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