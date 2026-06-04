Maura Higgins Nearly Has a Nip Slip as She Pokes Fun at Sheer Outfit With Dangerously High Slit

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Maura Higgins is setting her own rules when it comes to fashion. The Love Island alum, 35, turned heads in a completely sheer high-neck gown in photos shared via Instagram on Wednesday, June 3.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram Maura Higgins bared it all while attending a ‘Sports Illustrated’ event in Miami.

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Maura Higgins Teased Her See-Through Look

Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram Maura Higgins' completely sheer outfit got a response online.

"It only counts if you saw a nipple 💋," she playfully captioned the carousel of photos which appeared to be taken after she walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show in Miami over the weekend. The see-through red lace look put Higgins' curves on full display, while a dangerously high slit added extra allure. The influencer wore her brunette hair sleek and straight, with the ends flipped out for a sassy finish.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Maura Higgins' Look

Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram Maura Higgins shared several photos from the Miami-based event.

Other photos captured the Traitors alum as she prepared for the runway show alongside stars like Brooks Nader, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, Remi Bader and more. Friends and followers were equally obsessed with the looks, flooding the comment section with messages of admiration. "Mamacita," Love Island U.S.A. alum Cely Vasquez wrote, while Love Island U.K. star Lana Jenkins added, "Supermodel!" "Up there with one of my fave outfits you’ve worn everrrrr🔥🔥🔥," a third fan added. "Having the time of your life ❤️❤️❤️❤️x."

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Maura Higgins Appeared on 'The Traitors'

Source: MEGA Maura Higgins fell short of the prize money on Season 4 of 'The Traitors.'

The Irish native rose to fame on Love Island U.K. Season 5, which aired in 2019. More recently, fans watched her face Rob Rausch and Eric Nam in the final round table on Season 4 of The Traitors. Despite making it to the end, she failed to correctly identify Rausch, 27, as the last remaining "traitor."

Maura Higgins Is Set to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Source: MEGA Maura Higgins is set to appear on Season 35 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'