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Maura Higgins Nearly Has a Nip Slip as She Pokes Fun at Sheer Outfit With Dangerously High Slit

Photo of Maura Higgins
Source: MEGA

Maura Higgins wasn't shy about putting her curves on full display in a completely sheer gown.

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June 4 2026, Published 5:01 a.m. ET

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Maura Higgins is setting her own rules when it comes to fashion.

The Love Island alum, 35, turned heads in a completely sheer high-neck gown in photos shared via Instagram on Wednesday, June 3.

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Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins bared it all while attending a ‘Sports Illustrated’ event in Miami.

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Maura Higgins Teased Her See-Through Look

Photo of Maura Higgins' completely sheer outfit got a response online.
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins' completely sheer outfit got a response online.

"It only counts if you saw a nipple 💋," she playfully captioned the carousel of photos which appeared to be taken after she walked the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit fashion show in Miami over the weekend.

The see-through red lace look put Higgins' curves on full display, while a dangerously high slit added extra allure.

The influencer wore her brunette hair sleek and straight, with the ends flipped out for a sassy finish.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Maura Higgins' Look

Photo of Maura Higgins shared several photos from the Miami-based event.
Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins shared several photos from the Miami-based event.

Other photos captured the Traitors alum as she prepared for the runway show alongside stars like Brooks Nader, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, Remi Bader and more.

Friends and followers were equally obsessed with the looks, flooding the comment section with messages of admiration.

"Mamacita," Love Island U.S.A. alum Cely Vasquez wrote, while Love Island U.K. star Lana Jenkins added, "Supermodel!"

"Up there with one of my fave outfits you’ve worn everrrrr🔥🔥🔥," a third fan added. "Having the time of your life ❤️❤️❤️❤️x."

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Maura Higgins Appeared on 'The Traitors'

Photo of Maura Higgins fell short of the prize money on season 4 of 'The Traitors.'
Source: MEGA

Maura Higgins fell short of the prize money on Season 4 of 'The Traitors.'

The Irish native rose to fame on Love Island U.K. Season 5, which aired in 2019.

More recently, fans watched her face Rob Rausch and Eric Nam in the final round table on Season 4 of The Traitors. Despite making it to the end, she failed to correctly identify Rausch, 27, as the last remaining "traitor."

Maura Higgins Is Set to Appear on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Photo of Maura Higgins is set to appear on season 35 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: MEGA

Maura Higgins is set to appear on Season 35 of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Rausch later gifted Higgins a Birkin bag as a consolation prize for betraying her in the finale.

"It was so weird, in that moment," Rausch told GQ at the time. “[But] I did it, I won the game, it’s over…but at the same time, it was very bittersweet. It wasn’t like, Hooray! It wasn’t happy feelings straight away. I was like, Oh, gosh."

Higgins personally picked out the burgundy leather bag with the gold hardware, which retails for $16,000.

"If I don't have the bag on me, everyone's like, where's the Birkin?" she joked to a news outlet. "The Birkin is getting more attention than me."

The media personality clearly isn't done with competition television as she is set to appear on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars this fall.

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