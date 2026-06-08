Maura Higgins Posts Naked Photo From Her Bathtub
June 8 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Maura Higgins is keeping things refreshingly honest with her followers.
The former Love Island star recently shared a candid Instagram carousel that offered a mix of glamorous moments and everyday snapshots from her busy life. Among the photos was a striking bathtub selfie that quickly caught fans' attention.
In the image, Higgins appeared to be unwinding in a luxurious marble bathroom while wearing a sheet face mask and a plush bow headband. Though she posed from inside the tub, the reality star kept the photo tasteful, showing only her bare shoulders as she puckered her lips for the camera.
"Life’s been busy... swipe to the end for an honest update 😂🤍," Higgins captioned the Instagram carousel, which featured a mix of glamorous moments and everyday snapshots from her recent activities.
Celebrity Friends Flood the Comments Section
It didn't take long for fans and famous friends to react to the upload.
"You're smashing life my girl ❤️," fellow reality star Luke Hamnett wrote, while dancer Jenna Johnson commented, "Our stunning Queen 😍😍."
Model Melvin Odoom also joined the conversation, writing, "I enjoy this look 👌🏾."
“You’re majestic!” Stassi Schroeder added.
The supportive messages quickly filled the comments section as followers praised Higgins for sharing both polished and authentic moments from her daily life.
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The Irish beauty first became a household name after appearing on Love Island U.K. Season 5 in 2019.
More recently, viewers watched her compete on Season 4 of The Traitors, where she made it all the way to the final round table alongside Rob Rausch and Eric Nam.
Despite reaching the end of the competition, Higgins was unable to correctly identify Rausch as the final remaining traitor.
After the season wrapped, Rausch surprised Higgins with a luxury gift as a gesture following his betrayal during the game.
"It was so weird, in that moment," Rausch told GQ at the time. “[But] I did it, I won the game, it’s over…but at the same time, it was very bittersweet. It wasn’t like, Hooray! It wasn’t happy feelings straight away. I was like, Oh, gosh."
The Birkin Bag Everyone Is Talking About
Following the finale, Higgins received a burgundy leather Birkin bag with gold hardware, personally selecting the style herself. The designer accessory reportedly retails for $16,000.
The gift has become such a talking point among fans that Higgins often hears about it wherever she goes.
"If I don't have the bag on me, everyone's like, where's the Birkin?" she joked to a news outlet. "The Birkin is getting more attention than me."
Despite the drama that unfolded on-screen, Higgins has looked back on her experience positively.
“I am still a very fiery character. I haven’t changed, but I know when it’s a game,” she told Cosmopolitan in March. “I’m so proud of myself for handling that with grace.”
Keeping Her Focus Elsewhere
While Higgins first found fame on one of the world's biggest reality dating shows, romance isn't currently at the center of her attention.
The television personality explained that she's open to finding love but isn't actively searching for it.
Despite being introduced to the public via the world’s most popular reality TV dating show. “I’m not saying I’m not open [to a relationship],” she said, “but I’m not checking my DMs to see who’s in there.”