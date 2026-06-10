Maura Higgins Would 'Love' If 'Traitors' Costar Rob Rausch Joined 'DWTS': 'He's Such a Sweetheart'
June 10 2026, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Maura Higgins wouldn't mind if her Traitors costar Rob Rausch joined Dancing With the Stars next season.
"I would love that. Honestly, I would really love that," the starlet, 35, who has partnered with Wingstop to launch the restaurant's new, experience-led loyalty rewards program called Club Wingstop, exclusively told OK!. "I love him. He's such a sweetheart."
However, there's one person Higgins, who came in second place during Season 4 of the Peacock show, doesn't want to be paired with: Gleb Savchenko, who previously dated Brooks Nader.
"I want Mark [Ballas]," she said of her other Traitors costar. "I'd be happy with Mark or Val [Chmerkovskiy]. I just don't want Gleb. I keep saying that, and it's not nice, but I am friends with Brooks. I'm loyal to my friends. I don't like when men speak about women like that. Mark would be cool though, especially because we have that friendship already. If I had a little breakdown, he could bring me out of it."
The reality star is nervous to compete. "The body shape I'm going to have is going to look so good. I can eat all the Wingstop," she joked. "I've been working out that much, I can eat what I want. That's going to be great. Wingstop in the ballroom! Whenever I come back from training, I'm going to be on the sofa with Wingstop. That's going to be incredible."
Though Higgins is "terrified" to get on the dance floor, she's thrilled to be part of the cast, which also includes Summer House star Ciara Miller.
"Every time it comes up, I get this feeling in my belly. I don't normally get that. I've genuinely manifested this. I've wanted this. I'm going to give it my all. I want to bring my own flavor to it. I want to have fun. I don't want to get wrapped up in taking it all so seriously that I lose the fun. Obviously, I'm going to work hard. I want to look back and say it was one of the best experiences of my life. I know it's going to be tough, but I'm learning something I'll have for life," she said.
The Ireland native is also happy to have pal Miller by her side. "We've met a couple of times before. She's such a sweetheart. We were talking about it and saying, 'Oh my God, it's scary,' but we're just going to have the best time. She's very excited too," she said.
- Rob Rausch Is Rooting for His 'Traitors' Pal Maura Higgins to 'Win' 'DWTS' Next Season: 'She's Gonna Thrive'
- Brooks Nader Has 'Mixed Feelings' Toward 'DWTS' Partner Gleb Savchenko as Romance Rumors Swirl
- Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko's 'DWTS' Romance Isn't 'Anything Serious,' Source Claims: 'More to Do With Seeking Fame'
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In the meantime, Higgins is booked and busy — just the way she likes it. Still, she made time to talk about her new collab with Wingstop.
"Club Wingstop is finally here, which the fans have been dying for. Die-hard fans have been waiting for this for a long, long time — and me. So it's about time. Basically, they launched their loyalty program, and I partnered with them because I know a thing or two about loyalty. (laughs) I keep saying 'loyalty' like 100 times. I've done enough reality TV to know enough about loyalty, and I am a loyalist. I love loyalty. I think everyone saw that on Traitors," she noted of being runner-up and not believing her friend Rausch was a Traitor.
"This is Club in a Box, and I created this whole box. I mean, look at it. It's gorgeous. Designer handbag. It's huge, actually. It's a lot bigger than I expected, so I was quite shocked. I was like, 'Oh my God, guys.' Little mirror there. A camera for those who do content like me. A speaker, which is brilliant. Gift card, which is very generous. I won't tell you how much. Little matches. And a little scarf you can add to your bag or wherever you want. I had so much fun doing this," she continued. "You can actually get your hands on this box as well. If you sign up to the loyalty program, there's only going to be a limited amount, so people have to be fast."
Since Higgins has "always been a fan" of Wingstop, it made perfect sense for her to work with the brand. "It's global, so everywhere I go there's a Wingstop, which makes me very happy," she said, adding she loves their tenders — with ranch, of course. "I've genuinely had a lot of fun. The team has been incredible and let me curate this as well. I was like, 'Guys, what?' I've never seen a PR package like that. It's insane. They let me dive in and just have fun with it!"
"It's been crazy. I can't complain about it at all because I'm having the time of my life," she said of life post-show. "There's a lot of travel, and I am in between hotels right now, but what I do have is Wingstop, which makes me happy. I can't complain because I'm having the time of my life. The brands I've been working with — it's like, how is this real life? These are things I dreamt about."