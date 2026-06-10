Maura Higgins Would 'Love' If 'Traitors' Costar Rob Rausch Joined 'DWTS': 'He's Such a Sweetheart'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram The star will be on next season of 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, there's one person Higgins, who came in second place during Season 4 of the Peacock show, doesn't want to be paired with: Gleb Savchenko, who previously dated Brooks Nader. "I want Mark [Ballas]," she said of her other Traitors costar. "I'd be happy with Mark or Val [Chmerkovskiy]. I just don't want Gleb. I keep saying that, and it's not nice, but I am friends with Brooks. I'm loyal to my friends. I don't like when men speak about women like that. Mark would be cool though, especially because we have that friendship already. If I had a little breakdown, he could bring me out of it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @markballas/Instagram Maura Higgins wants to be partnered with Mark Ballas.

Article continues below advertisement

The reality star is nervous to compete. "The body shape I'm going to have is going to look so good. I can eat all the Wingstop," she joked. "I've been working out that much, I can eat what I want. That's going to be great. Wingstop in the ballroom! Whenever I come back from training, I'm going to be on the sofa with Wingstop. That's going to be incredible." Though Higgins is "terrified" to get on the dance floor, she's thrilled to be part of the cast, which also includes Summer House star Ciara Miller. "Every time it comes up, I get this feeling in my belly. I don't normally get that. I've genuinely manifested this. I've wanted this. I'm going to give it my all. I want to bring my own flavor to it. I want to have fun. I don't want to get wrapped up in taking it all so seriously that I lose the fun. Obviously, I'm going to work hard. I want to look back and say it was one of the best experiences of my life. I know it's going to be tough, but I'm learning something I'll have for life," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram The reality star is nervous to appear on 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Ireland native is also happy to have pal Miller by her side. "We've met a couple of times before. She's such a sweetheart. We were talking about it and saying, 'Oh my God, it's scary,' but we're just going to have the best time. She's very excited too," she said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @maurahiggins/Instagram Maura Higgins is excited to appear alongside Ciara Miller on 'DWTS.'

Article continues below advertisement

In the meantime, Higgins is booked and busy — just the way she likes it. Still, she made time to talk about her new collab with Wingstop. "Club Wingstop is finally here, which the fans have been dying for. Die-hard fans have been waiting for this for a long, long time — and me. So it's about time. Basically, they launched their loyalty program, and I partnered with them because I know a thing or two about loyalty. (laughs) I keep saying 'loyalty' like 100 times. I've done enough reality TV to know enough about loyalty, and I am a loyalist. I love loyalty. I think everyone saw that on Traitors," she noted of being runner-up and not believing her friend Rausch was a Traitor.

Article continues below advertisement

"This is Club in a Box, and I created this whole box. I mean, look at it. It's gorgeous. Designer handbag. It's huge, actually. It's a lot bigger than I expected, so I was quite shocked. I was like, 'Oh my God, guys.' Little mirror there. A camera for those who do content like me. A speaker, which is brilliant. Gift card, which is very generous. I won't tell you how much. Little matches. And a little scarf you can add to your bag or wherever you want. I had so much fun doing this," she continued. "You can actually get your hands on this box as well. If you sign up to the loyalty program, there's only going to be a limited amount, so people have to be fast."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: wingstop Maura Higgins has 'always been a fan' of Wingstop.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Higgins has "always been a fan" of Wingstop, it made perfect sense for her to work with the brand. "It's global, so everywhere I go there's a Wingstop, which makes me very happy," she said, adding she loves their tenders — with ranch, of course. "I've genuinely had a lot of fun. The team has been incredible and let me curate this as well. I was like, 'Guys, what?' I've never seen a PR package like that. It's insane. They let me dive in and just have fun with it!"