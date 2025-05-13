DWTS' Brooks Nader Admits Gleb Savchenko Romance Started 'as a Bit' — But Then She 'Fell in Love' With Him on the Second Day
Brooks Nader is spilling all of the tea on her relationship with ex Gleb Savchenko, whom she first met last year when they were partnered together for Dancing With the Stars.
On the Monday, May 12, episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, the model clarified the speculation over whether their relationship was a "showmance."
Was Brooks Nader and Gleb Savenchko's Romance Fake?
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner and the dad-of-two met when they started rehearasing in the summer of 2024, but their on-off relationship came to an end in April.
"People ask me that every day. They're like, 'It was a joke right? Why are you sad you and your fake boyfriend broke up?'" Nader spilled of how fans reacted.
The brunette beauty then gave some insight into their dynamic, noting that when she was first cast for Season 33, producers asked her, "Who's your ideal partner?"
"I said this — you can quote me. I said, ‘I want the hottest douchiest guy,'" she quipped. "'I’m newly divorced, I’m in Europe, I’m on a boat. Give me the douchiest, hottest.'"
Brooks Nader 'Fell in Love' With the Dancer Right Away
"So day 1, when I met him, I was like, ‘Oh this is perfect.’ This isn’t going to go anywhere serious. I know exactly what I’m going to do here, and it’s going to be like a bit," Nader admitted of wanting to play up their flirty demeanor for the cameras. "Day 2, I was in love, and it wasn’t a bit anymore, and I was actually really really into him."
Nader's sister Grace Ann Nader, who was also at the interview, doubled down on the realness of the relationship.
"Every time I visited Brooks’ trailer — the trailer was shaking every single time. I never wanted to go in there. I was always knocking," Grace Ann said of her sister and Gleb being intimate. "He was always at our house, it was just a lot. So, I think it was very real."
"The trailer thing was probably why we didn’t win," Brooks joked. "But what’s a girl to do? I was newly single."
Brooks Nader Feels Gleb Savchenko 'Love Bombed' Her
Though Brooks was head over heels, she now realizes that she was a bit naive.
The star explained she wasn't "familiar with all these dating terms" like "love bombing," since prior to Gleb, she was married to estranged husband Billy Haire.
Brooks said that throughout DWTS, "certain things would happen" that her sisters thought were "huge red flags," but at the time, she felt things like love bombing were just Gleb being "nice."
Why Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Split
As OK! reported, Brooks dumped the professional dancer in April, with her sister claiming they saw "hard evidence" of him cheating.
However, he denied the allegations, telling a reporter, "I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy."