DWTS' Brooks Nader Admits Gleb Savchenko Romance Started 'as a Bit' — But Then She 'Fell in Love' With Him on the Second Day

On the Monday, May 12, episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, the model clarified the speculation over whether their relationship was a "showmance."

Brooks Nader is spilling all of the tea on her relationship with ex Gleb Savchenko , whom she first met last year when they were partnered together for Dancing With the Stars .

"I said this — you can quote me. I said, ‘I want the hottest douchiest guy,'" she quipped. "'I’m newly divorced, I’m in Europe, I’m on a boat. Give me the douchiest, hottest.'"

The brunette beauty then gave some insight into their dynamic, noting that when she was first cast for Season 33, producers asked her, "Who's your ideal partner?"

"People ask me that every day. They're like, 'It was a joke right? Why are you sad you and your fake boyfriend broke up?'" Nader spilled of how fans reacted.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner and the dad-of-two met when they started rehearasing in the summer of 2024, but their on-off relationship came to an end in April .

The model dumped the dancer in April after he allegedly cheated on her.

"So day 1, when I met him, I was like, ‘Oh this is perfect.’ This isn’t going to go anywhere serious. I know exactly what I’m going to do here, and it’s going to be like a bit," Nader admitted of wanting to play up their flirty demeanor for the cameras. "Day 2, I was in love, and it wasn’t a bit anymore, and I was actually really really into him."

Nader's sister Grace Ann Nader, who was also at the interview, doubled down on the realness of the relationship.

"Every time I visited Brooks’ trailer — the trailer was shaking every single time. I never wanted to go in there. I was always knocking," Grace Ann said of her sister and Gleb being intimate. "He was always at our house, it was just a lot. So, I think it was very real."

"The trailer thing was probably why we didn’t win," Brooks joked. "But what’s a girl to do? I was newly single."