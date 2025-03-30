Remi Bader's Shocking Transformation: What You Need to Know About SADI-S Weight Loss Surgery

Bader's recovery experience, however, was nothing short of "brutal."

She described a post-surgery ordeal of hours spent "throwing up."

“It was not normal. I was supposed to leave [the hospital] in one day. I could not stop projectile vomiting, and I couldn’t drink water. They won’t let you leave if you can’t drink water,” she recalled, unable to hide the trauma of her experience. After three days, she finally got discharged, but the suffering continued for six long weeks.

Today, Bader admits her binge eating habits are "better," but challenges remain. "I can’t physically binge as much because I don’t have the room for it. You cannot drink and eat within the same 30 minutes,” she explained. "Sometimes I’m out to dinner with friends, and I run to the bathroom. It’s also hard; I’m going to these events and dinners, and I’m constantly getting sick."