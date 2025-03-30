Remi Bader's Shocking Transformation: What You Need to Know About SADI-S Weight Loss Surgery
In a revelatory moment, Remi Bader is lifting the curtain on her incredible weight loss journey and the new bariatric procedure she underwent to achieve it.
In a recent explosive interview with Self, the model opened up about her single anastomosis duodenal-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S), revealing it was a game-changing choice she made back in December 2023.
What Exactly Is SADI-S Surgery?
The SADI-S procedure is a two-phase operation that starts with a sleeve gastrectomy, effectively removing part of the stomach to create a tube-like structure.
Then comes the next bold step: "a section of the small intestine, known as the duodenum, is closed off just below the new stomach sleeve," according to the Mayo Clinic. This crucial reconnection leads to the "duodeno-ileal bypass," routing food through just about 10 feet of small intestine rather than the usual 25. This means less time for the body to absorb those pesky calories and fats.
How Much Is SADI-S Surgery?
SADI-S procedures are on the steeper side of the bariatric surgery scale. GoodRx reports an average price of around $20,000 before insurance helps out. Expenses can vary widely based on the hospital stay length, surgeon fees, potential complications, anesthesia costs, and even where you live.
Why Did Remi Bader Choose SADI-S?
Bader revealed that the recommendation came directly from her surgeon, a pivotal moment the model didn’t take lightly. "Nobody wants to have surgery," Dr. Christine J. Ren-Fielding, a renowned bariatric surgeon at NYU Langone Health, told Self. Most patients, she explains, come to her after exhausting all other weight loss options — from strict diets to intensive weight management centers.
Dr. Ren-Fielding also notes that the ideal candidates for SADI-S carry “hundreds of pounds to lose” and may have metabolism issues complicating their weight loss journey. “What you need to do is add a component where the intestines aren’t absorbing as many calories in terms of fat,” she asserted.
A Grueling Recovery Journey
Bader's recovery experience, however, was nothing short of "brutal."
She described a post-surgery ordeal of hours spent "throwing up."
“It was not normal. I was supposed to leave [the hospital] in one day. I could not stop projectile vomiting, and I couldn’t drink water. They won’t let you leave if you can’t drink water,” she recalled, unable to hide the trauma of her experience. After three days, she finally got discharged, but the suffering continued for six long weeks.
Today, Bader admits her binge eating habits are "better," but challenges remain. "I can’t physically binge as much because I don’t have the room for it. You cannot drink and eat within the same 30 minutes,” she explained. "Sometimes I’m out to dinner with friends, and I run to the bathroom. It’s also hard; I’m going to these events and dinners, and I’m constantly getting sick."