NEWS Inside the Tumultuous Restraining Order Battle: Mauricio Umansky Testifies About His Father's Care Source: @mumansky18/Instagram Mauricio Umansky testified on his father's care amid a restraining order fight.

Article continues below advertisement

In a tense courtroom setting, Mauricio Umansky testified under oath in the ongoing family dispute over his father, Eduardo Umansky, revealing shocking details about their relationship and the accusations of elder abuse his family faces.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @mumansky18/Instagram Mauricio Umansky is a real estate mogul.

Article continues below advertisement

A news outlet obtained a transcript of the May 5 hearing, where Mauricio, 54, answered questions concerning his father, who has been diagnosed with dementia. The legal struggle began in October 2024 when Mauricio's sister, Sharon Benton Umansky, filed for a restraining order on behalf of their 81-year-old father against his long-time partner, Simin Tabibnia, whom she accuses of abuse.

Article continues below advertisement

Simin, however, countered the claims, alleging that it is Eduardo who has been abusive. She has also sought a restraining order against him.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite multiple court appearances, a decision has yet to be made in this high-stakes battle.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @subenton98/Instagram Sharon Benton Umansky and Eduardo Umansky are involved in the family’s restraining order battle.

Article continues below advertisement

While appearing at the recent hearing, Mauricio's mother, Estella Sneider, took the stand. She identified herself as the mother of Mauricio and Sharon and commented on her 30-year marriage to Eduardo.

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio, the CEO and founder of The Agency, a prominent real estate firm, explained that Eduardo had previously worked as one of its agents. He detailed the typical commission structure at The Agency, stating, "The real estate agents who work at my firm usually are paid 80 percent on a sale and the rest goes to The Agency."

Article continues below advertisement

He revealed it had been over 18 months since his father last sold a home. When quizzed about how much money Eduardo received from The Agency in 2023, Simin's lawyer objected, citing the relevance of the inquiry due to earlier claims made by Simin regarding financial dealings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @subenton98/Instagram Sharon Benton Umansky is Mauricio sister, while Estella Sneider is their mother.

Article continues below advertisement

Potentially indicative of financial manipulation, Sharon's lawyer claimed Eduardo received $124,000 in 2023 and $156,000 in 2024 from Simin, asserting it as evidence of alleged financial abuse. Simin had previously testified that the payments were commissions owed to her for her role in selling properties alongside Eduardo.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio countered, stating that his father earned about $35,000 in commissions in 2023, with a tax form presented in court showing Eduardo had gross earnings of $39,823.69 in commissions for 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

During the proceedings, Mauricio explained, "Simin used to work for The Agency but no longer does," noting her departure in early 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In further cross-examination, Simin's attorney pressed Mauricio for details about his father's relationship with Simin. He revealed that while his daughter serves as president of The Umansky Team, Simin only had "courtesy permission to work" but was not compensated like the rest of the team.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @subenton98/Instagram Sharon Benton and her brother Mauricio Umansky both work at The Agency.

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio also disclosed that Eduardo owns four percent of The Agency. When asked whether Eduardo received any dividend payments from his investment, Mauricio asserted that, "There were no dividends to disburse," explaining that the last few years had been challenging for the company due to a downturn in the real estate market.

Article continues below advertisement

He painted a grim picture of the industry, recounting, "[Eduardo] made an investment in The Agency at the beginning. The last three years, the real estate brokerage has been under the lowest at the tremendous housing recession."

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio remained close to his father throughout this ordeal, expressing concern over his well-being. He recounted a troubling text message he sent to Simin's son on November 24, where he warned her not to speak to his father. "I think my father was experiencing dementia at the time, and I was asking her to please stop," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the tension, he maintained, "I have never had any issues with Simin over the 18 years she was with my father." However, he noted that Simin no longer worked at The Agency due to what he described as breaches of conduct, stating that they had to terminate her relationship "because of the violation of rule number one," which prohibits poor ethics.

Article continues below advertisement

Mauricio accused Simin of unprofessional behavior, pointing to incidents of verbal abuse reported to him and a video shared online showing her behaving aggressively.

Article continues below advertisement

In her petition, Sharon alleged that abuse signs had begun appearing about ten years ago, escalating to physical violence. "My father started having bloody arms and bruises," she testified, claiming Simin threatened him with jail if he tried to stand up to her.