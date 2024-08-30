Mauricio Umansky Sued for $3.5 Million in Alleged Fraudulent Loans Amid Separation From Kyle Richards

In Touch obtained court documents claiming Realtor LLC. is going after Umansky, his business partner William “Billy” Rose, and their real estate firm The Agency for allegedly violating the federal False Claims Act.

While the lawsuit was filed in July 2023, it was initially sealed — so it was kept out of the public arena— it recently became unsealed.

In the documents, it claimed they applied and received two Payroll Protection Program and CARES Act loans in the total amount of $3,521,153.

The lawsuit documents explained these “programs were enacted for the sole purpose of preventing termination of employees by providing loans to businesses that were unable to pay them due to the impact of COVID-19, not to bolster or preserve the profits of a business that had sufficient funds available to pay its employees.”