Marriage Over? Mauricio Umansky Dines With Actress Leslie Bega Amid Separation From Kyle Richards
Is Mauricio Umansky moving on from Kyle Richards?
After the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, confirmed that he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, have separated — but were not looking to divorce — after nearly three decades of marriage, Umansky celebrated his latest Dancing With the Stars performance with actress Leslie Bega and his parents, Dr. Estella Sneider and Eduardo Umansky, on Friday, October 6, with an intimate dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, Calif.
"Dinner at Il Pastaio after ✨Dancing With The Stars✨👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻!" Umansky's mother, 73, penned alongside a group photo of the foursome. "We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!"
While the status of the real estate broker and Bega remains unclear, the Sopranos actress, 56 — who works for Umanksy's firm, The Agency — also celebrated her rumored flame's big dance on the hit competition show.
"DANCING WITH THE STARS Supporting Mauricio on Latin night!" Bega wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself in the audience.
Despite the public thinking Bega was there as Umansky's date, insiders close to the family say that the brunette beauty is actually dating the Netflix star's father.
The new alleged romance comes weeks after Umansky opened up about how he and Richards have been dealing with this new chapter. "Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we're going through a really hard time, OK?" the businessman told a photographer about his estrangement from the Bravo star last month.
"We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we're trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately," he confirmed.
Umansky also addressed the speculation around Richards' close relationship with country star Morgan Wade, 28. "There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends," the businessman explained. "They are filming stuff together. They're doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship."
As OK! previously reported, Umansky and Richards — who share children Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, and Sophia Umansky, 23 — shared a statement regarding the status of their romance after reports surfaced that they had thrown in the towel on their 27-year marriage.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," Richards and Umansky said in a joint message in July.
TMZ first reported that Bega has been dating Umanksy's father.