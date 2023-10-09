OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Mauricio Umansky
OK LogoNEWS

Marriage Over? Mauricio Umansky Dines With Actress Leslie Bega Amid Separation From Kyle Richards

mauriciopp
Source: Mega
By:

Oct. 9 2023, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is Mauricio Umansky moving on from Kyle Richards?

After the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, confirmed that he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, have separated — but were not looking to divorce — after nearly three decades of marriage, Umansky celebrated his latest Dancing With the Stars performance with actress Leslie Bega and his parents, Dr. Estella Sneider and Eduardo Umansky, on Friday, October 6, with an intimate dinner at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement
mauricio
Source: @drestellasneider/Instagram

Actress Leslie Bega enjoyed a dinner with Mauricio Umansky and his parents.

"Dinner at Il Pastaio after ✨Dancing With The Stars✨👏🏻👏🏻🙌🏻!" Umansky's mother, 73, penned alongside a group photo of the foursome. "We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio. Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!"

While the status of the real estate broker and Bega remains unclear, the Sopranos actress, 56 — who works for Umanksy's firm, The Agency — also celebrated her rumored flame's big dance on the hit competition show.

"DANCING WITH THE STARS Supporting Mauricio on Latin night!" Bega wrote alongside an Instagram video of herself in the audience.

Article continues below advertisement
mauricio
Source: Mega

Mauricio Umansky celebrated his 'DWTS' performance with Leslie Bega and his parents.

Despite the public thinking Bega was there as Umansky's date, insiders close to the family say that the brunette beauty is actually dating the Netflix star's father.

Article continues below advertisement

The new alleged romance comes weeks after Umansky opened up about how he and Richards have been dealing with this new chapter. "Kyle and I are human beings, OK? We have emotions, we have feelings, we're going through a really hard time, OK?" the businessman told a photographer about his estrangement from the Bravo star last month.

"We are currently separated. We are not talking about divorce, and we're trying to deal with this stuff internally with ourselves privately," he confirmed.

mauricio
Source: Mega

Mauricio Umansky recently confirmed that he and Kyle Richards are separated.

MORE ON:
Mauricio Umansky
Article continues below advertisement

Umansky also addressed the speculation around Richards' close relationship with country star Morgan Wade, 28. "There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends," the businessman explained. "They are filming stuff together. They're doing stuff together. They are not in a relationship."

As OK! previously reported, Umansky and Richards — who share children Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, 34, Alexia Umansky, 27, and Sophia Umansky, 23 — shared a statement regarding the status of their romance after reports surfaced that they had thrown in the towel on their 27-year marriage.

mauricio
Source: Mega

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards have been married for nearly three decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," Richards and Umansky said in a joint message in July.

TMZ first reported that Bega has been dating Umanksy's father.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.