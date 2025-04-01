Maury Povich Makes Shocking Steamy Confession About His Love Life With Wife Connie Chung
Maury Povich made a shocking confession about his s-- life with wife Connie Chung!
On the premiere episode of "On Par With Maury Povich," the TV host, 86, was joined by his wife, Chung, 78, where they seemed to hint that Sunday is when they get down and dirty.
During a game, Chung pulled a slip of paper from a jar, which read: "I feel sexiest when?"
"Povich then replied, "I feel sexiest on Sundays," to which Chung playfully said, "Never on Sundays."
Povich then added, "Not in our house."
"It’s always been," he continued. "Everybody says, 'Can we play golf on Sunday?' I say, 'Nope. Sundays are with Connie.'"
Chung declined to comment further, zipping her lips with a funny gesture.
Since getting married in 1984, the journalist revealed how they make their marriage work after all these years.
“If you really break it down, Maury and I have always had our own things that we do,” Chung told Us Weekly in 2024. “I believe that you don’t have to be friends with all of his friends, and he doesn’t have to be friends with all of my friends. He can go do what he wants to do, and I’ll do what I want to do.”
In Chung's book Connie: A Memoir, which was released in September 2024, the former news anchor dedicated an entire chapter to their relationship.
“I love Maury with all my heart, and I know he loves me deeply, but sometimes, you know, I don’t necessarily like him,” she wrote. “My guess is that the feeling is mutual.”
She later told the outlet she could "never" spend all day long with the TV star, which is part of their secret formula.
She quipped: “That’s why I think — I know I love him, but when we spend too much time together, that’s when I don’t like him.”
The duo were in a long-distance relationship for seven years before they tied the knot. They adopted their son, Matthew Povich, following his birth in 1995.
“I kind of knew he was gonna be The One, but I wasn’t going there and he wasn’t going there. We were both single and enjoying our freedom,” Connie spilled about Maury. “When I was ready to get tied down, he wasn’t ready. When he was ready to get tied down, I wasn’t ready. It went back and forth, and we slow-walked this relationship for a long time.”