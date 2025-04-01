COUPLES Maury Povich Makes Shocking Steamy Confession About His Love Life With Wife Connie Chung Source: mega Maury Povich made a steamy confession about his love life with wife Connie Chung!

Maury Povich made a shocking confession about his s-- life with wife Connie Chung! On the premiere episode of "On Par With Maury Povich," the TV host, 86, was joined by his wife, Chung, 78, where they seemed to hint that Sunday is when they get down and dirty.

Source: mega The duo made a shocking confession on the TV star's podcast.

During a game, Chung pulled a slip of paper from a jar, which read: "I feel sexiest when?" "Povich then replied, "I feel sexiest on Sundays," to which Chung playfully said, "Never on Sundays." Povich then added, "Not in our house."

Source: mega The pair hinted that Sundays are the day they get down and dirty.

"It’s always been," he continued. "Everybody says, 'Can we play golf on Sunday?' I say, 'Nope. Sundays are with Connie.'" Chung declined to comment further, zipping her lips with a funny gesture.

Source: mega The duo tied the knot in 1984.

Since getting married in 1984, the journalist revealed how they make their marriage work after all these years. “If you really break it down, Maury and I have always had our own things that we do,” Chung told Us Weekly in 2024. “I believe that you don’t have to be friends with all of his friends, and he doesn’t have to be friends with all of my friends. He can go do what he wants to do, and I’ll do what I want to do.”

Source: mega The journalist spoke about their romance in her memoir.

In Chung's book Connie: A Memoir, which was released in September 2024, the former news anchor dedicated an entire chapter to their relationship. “I love Maury with all my heart, and I know he loves me deeply, but sometimes, you know, I don’t necessarily like him,” she wrote. “My guess is that the feeling is mutual.”

She later told the outlet she could "never" spend all day long with the TV star, which is part of their secret formula.

She quipped: “That’s why I think — I know I love him, but when we spend too much time together, that’s when I don’t like him.”