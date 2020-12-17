Connie Chung, who has anchor experience at four major networks, knows all about the drama that takes place in a newsroom. In a new interview, she shared some of the juicer details surrounding her relationships with former famous colleagues Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters and Dan Rather — and the veteran journalist was not mincing any words!

On Andrew Goldman’s “The Originals” podcast for Los Angeles Magazine, Chung dug into her time at CBS Evening News in the ’90s, where she co-anchored the program with Rather. Little did viewers realize what lay underneath Rather’s calm demeanor, according to Chung.

While admitting that Rather was “a Texas-friendly kind of guy … very Texas gentlemanly” on the surface, she alluded to him being a different person altogether. “Somewhere back there, there were things going on,” she joked about his mental state. “If I turned my back, I felt like I might be in a scene of Psycho in the shower.”

IS ‘THE VIEW’ FALLING APART? 10 SCANDALS THAT HAVE PLAGUED TV’S LONG-RUNNING SHOW

But that’s not all. Chung’s time with female anchors at a different network proved to be just as gossip-inducing.

As she related: “When I went to ABC News, I joined with both Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer there and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be great. It’ll be three women who get along.’”

Not quite. Her description of her time there was “not unlike what Tonya Harding did to Nancy Kerrigan,” she said, referring to the famous ice-skating scandal in which Harding deliberately kneecapped Kerrigan in order to secure her own victory.

MEGHAN MCCAIN‘S ‘THE VIEW’ COHOSTS ARE REPORTEDLY NOT SPEAKING TO HER

“When I got to ABC, both Diane and Barbara were in the same sort of arena of trying to get these big interviews,” Chung explained. “So when I tried to go after them, I was told I could not. That Barbara and Diane were the only ones who could compete for the interview and I had to stand down. And I said, ‘Really?’”

Chung, 74, who is married to talk show host veteran Maury Povich, exited the news field for good in 2006.