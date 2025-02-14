Kate Hudson, 45, Goes Braless as She Shows Off Her Toned Legs at 'Running Point' Premiere in L.A.: Watch
Kate Hudson shined at the Running Point premiere!
On Thursday, February 13, the blonde beauty, 45, stunned on the L.A. red carpet as she showed off her killer body in a revealing gold gown.
In videos from the night, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alum was seen posing with costar Brenda Song and the show’s creator Mindy Kaling in the gorgeous shimmery ensemble. The Bride Wars actress went braless for the outing as she had her cleavage on display in the low-cut gown, which also featured a high slit.
The celeb wore her locks down and tucked them behind her ears while accessorizing the look with a tall gold stiletto and a diamond necklace.
After seeing the videos, social media users gushed over the mother-of-three’s good looks on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Kate Hudson is a smoke show,” one person wrote, while another raved, “Golden goddess.”
Hudson was also accompanied by her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, at the star-studded event.
While the bombshell stood out, Fujikawa — with whom Hudson shares her youngest child, Rani — stayed under the radar in a black suit and white shirt.
The pair announced their engagement in 2021, though they have yet to tie the knot.
While on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in May 2024 to discuss her debut album, Glorious, Hudson revealed the stars were “just talking about” marriage.
“I think soon. I think we'll get married soon,” she told host Andy Cohen.
Hudson admitted she is the reason for the long wait.
“I just don't want to plan a wedding. It's such a bummer,” she explained, noting, “But I want the party. I love a party. That's the only problem.”
Though they have yet to spend the money on a wedding, Hudson and Fujikawa took a European family vacation in August.
In a post from the trip, Hudson showed off her fit figure while working out during the getaway.
"Absolutely dreamy! For those who follow me, you know by now how much I love 🇬🇷🧿 Greece! I have never stayed in Athens for more than one night and @ooaesthesis new hotel is insane and the private residences were so spectacular 💫 Got to see the Parthenon 🏛️ which was a bucket list for me and Rani and I had our first mother-daughter spa moment which I will share a little of in another post! Thank you One and Only for a beautiful experience 💙," she penned at the time.