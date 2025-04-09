Max Greenfield Admits He's 'Embracing' This New Phase of His 2 Kids Not Thinking He's Cool Anymore: 'Not in a Bad Way!'
Max Greenfield likes to think he's a pretty cool dad — even if his two kids, Lilly and Ozzie, don't seem to believe it.
"My son is 9 years old, and he's entering the phase where I probably won't be cool anymore, but he's still like, 'Woah, dad!' Every once in a while I'll pull out some cool stuff on him, and he'll be pretty impressed. My daughter is a freshman in high school, so she couldn't care less," the New Girl actor, 45, who is married to Tess Sanchez, exclusively tells OK! while discussing his partnership with STEM™ and how using STEM™ products in his home has helped him and his family.
"I really try to pull it out for her. I put some pretty cool stuff together, and she's still like, 'It's cool, but it would be so much cooler if we did these things without you.' She doesn't articulate that — she's very sweet, but I know what the vibe is," the dad-of-two quips, adding that taking her to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert was "the end" of him winning her over.
"That was the middle school thing, but we're in high school now, so see you later!" he continues. "Not in a bad way, but in a natural way! I shouldn't want to be at some things that she's going to anyways. I have to embrace this phase."
Still, the Running Point star, who plays Lev Levenson in the series opposite of Kate Hudson, is pretty impressed with himself for some things he's pulled off. "It's been such a wonderful experience working on that show with Mindy [Kaling] and Kate, but Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, who are producers on the show, have been so nice and such great producers on the show. They invited us to some Lakers events, and I will take my son. I may or may not have told him that I'm now a Laker. I'm not the one on the court, but I am the organization," he quips.
"Jeanie and Linda have been so nice. I am not trying to call the shots, I am just grateful to be part of the organization," he adds.
Since the Hollywood star is such a loving dad, it made sense he wanted to partner with STEM™, the innovative pest control brand helping people live life "never bugged," for a new campaign that puts a comedic twist on creating a calm, curated home.
In the video, Queer Eye’s Jeremiah Brent walks viewers through a serene, beautiful home that he designed – until Greenfield shows up as an uninvited guest and hilariously disrupts the tour – eating fruit that’s on display, making a mess in the kitchen and turning Brent's peaceful environment chaotic.
"I was so excited when STEM™ reached out. I knew a little bit about the concept. I knew Jeremiah was going to be involved, and I love him. I was really, really excited by the idea of doing something comedic with him. Originally I was sort of tapped into more of Schmidt [from New Girl], where I was like annoyed by what was going on, but then I was like, 'I don't want to yell at Jeremiah the whole time.' So, we switched up the original concept, and I felt like it fit in very much with STEM™'s campaign of never being bugged. We created these really fun videos that came out really great," he shares.
"The products connected to me in terms of what I use around the house. Bugs choose people, and they choose me. My wife and daughter are unbothered, but my son and I get killed. We had to put a tent over his bed last year. We were familiar with the product, so when they reached out, it was immediately exciting to me."
For Gen Z and Millennials, home is more than just a space – it’s a reflection of identity1, and even one flying insect can throw off the entire vibe. STEM™’s discreet, design-friendly devices help keep homes looking good and feeling peaceful, so nothing – and no one – ruins the moment.
[1] A 2016 study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found that people use their homes as an "extension of self," with interior design reflecting personal values, lifestyle, and identity.