Max Greenfield Admits He's 'Embracing' This New Phase of His 2 Kids Not Thinking He's Cool Anymore: 'Not in a Bad Way!'

"I was so excited when STEM™ reached out. I knew a little bit about the concept. I knew Jeremiah was going to be involved, and I love him. I was really, really excited by the idea of doing something comedic with him. Originally I was sort of tapped into more of Schmidt [from New Girl], where I was like annoyed by what was going on, but then I was like, 'I don't want to yell at Jeremiah the whole time.' So, we switched up the original concept, and I felt like it fit in very much with STEM™'s campaign of never being bugged. We created these really fun videos that came out really great," he shares.

"The products connected to me in terms of what I use around the house. Bugs choose people, and they choose me. My wife and daughter are unbothered, but my son and I get killed. We had to put a tent over his bed last year. We were familiar with the product, so when they reached out, it was immediately exciting to me."