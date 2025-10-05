Meet Max Greenfield's Adorable Kids: Lilly and Ozzie

Article continues below advertisement

Max Greenfield, the talented actor and producer known for his role in New Girl, treasures being a dad more than any other accolade. The 44-year-old and his wife, former casting director Tess Sanchez, tied the knot in 2008. Their family grew with the arrival of their daughter, Lilly Greenfield, in 2010, followed by their son, Ozzie James Greenfield, in 2015. "I definitely didn't think I was ready," Max told Parents about the whirlwind of becoming a father. "You're a psychopath if you're about to have your first child and you're like, 'I'm ready for this!'"

Article continues below advertisement

From the start, Max showed a keen interest in fatherhood, even taking a step back from acting as his career saw some downtime. "I've got the baby. You do your thing," he said to Tess.

Article continues below advertisement

Balancing two kids hasn't always come easy. Shortly after Ozzie's birth, he shared with People that he faced "moments of exhaustion and despair." But he also embraced the joy that fatherhood brings. "Point me in the direction of having fun, and I'm there. But I'm terrible at all the other stuff," he confessed about his playful parenting approach.

Article continues below advertisement

Lilly Greenfield, 13

Source: @tesssanchezgreenfield/Instagram

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Lilly, Max's firstborn, arrived on January 27, 2010. As Max dedicated himself to parenting during that time, he navigated the demands of a newborn. "I remember sleepless nights, crying in the laundry room, thinking, 'This is how they torture war criminals,'" he joked about adjusting to fatherhood. Tess explained that their primary parenting rule is simple: "Be kind and have compassion." The couple believes in instilling values in their children, while maintaining a relaxed atmosphere regarding most other matters. Throughout the pandemic, Max jumped into homeschooling but managed to turn it into bonding time with Lilly. "I was really overwhelmed," he said in an interview with Fatherly. "We'd make a video if we had a really funny idea... and it made that time kind of fun and exciting." Max's lifelong connection with Lilly extended to TikTok collaborations. He only joined the platform to share videos with her, where she expertly choreographs their dances. "If she's not in it, she's behind the camera going, 'And now dad, you do this,'" he shared. Their dad-daughter affection was further showcased when they attended Taylor Swift's concert together. Max described it to People as "the best vibe ever." With an eye on her own performance ambitions, Lilly shined on screen in The Neighborhood, following in her father's artistic footsteps. "We had her audition, she was excellent if I do say so," Max remarked on the experience during an appearance on The Rachael Ray Show.

Ozzie James Greenfield, 8

Source: @tesssanchezgreenfield/Instagram