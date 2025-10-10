Maya Rudolph Had 'Chills' During Kamala Harris' Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live': 'It Was Crazy'
Oct. 10 2025, Published 3:28 p.m. ET
Maya Rudolph still isn't over Kamala Harris' appearance on Saturday Night Live last year.
The Bridesmaids star reflected on her experience impersonating the former Vice President on the hit comedy sketch series during a guest appearance on the Friday, October 10, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.
Speaking to co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Rudolph recalled Harris' surprise cameo on SNL ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
During the interview, Live aired a photo of Rudolph and Harris from the special Saturday Night Live episode, as the Idiocracy actress gushed, "Look at how hard I’m smiling."
"My cheeks look like they’re going to burst I’m smiling so hard," she quipped.
Rudolph said the picture was snapped just as Harris was saying SNL's iconic "Live from New York" opening line for the very first time.
"So we didn’t really get to rehearse because she was on the campaign trail," Rudolph explained to Ripa and Consuelos, referring to Harris' 107-day run against President Donald Trump in the presidential election last year. "She literally came in… That was a life experience I will never forget."
Rudolph explained how Harris was unable to attend the dress rehearsal, causing Ego Nwodim to fill in for her during camera blocking.
(Nwodim notably announced her exit from SNL on Saturday, September 15.)
Rudolph said Harris' SNL appearance was "all a secret" until the exact moment she emerged on stage in front of the live studio audience.
"They pulled this wall away. When she came out — the sound in the [room], I get chills thinking about it," the comedian confessed. "The sound in the room. The gasps. The excitement, the joy that was still palpable that we still felt."
As Ripa chimed in to note, "but you had to hold it together," Rudolph admitted she "couldn’t say a word" and "the Secret Service was everywhere."
Maya Rudolph Says Kamala Harris Was 'So Moved' by 'SNL' Appearance
"It was crazy," Rudolph remembered. "We just showed her the cards right before. And she saw the cards with her lines on it… She was gonna say, 'Live from New York.' And I said, well, I never say it before because I feel like it’s kind of superstition. And she said, 'Okay, I'll wait to say it.'"
The Grown Ups actress added, "And then she looked around the studio and she said, 'Wow, if my mom could see this.'"
Rudolph believed Harris "was so moved because it’s the kind of place where everyone feels that."
"And she genuinely was so excited to be there," Rudolph noted. "So in that picture, when she was saying it, we were both elated. It was joyful. And you can feel it. She’s so happy."
Kelly Ripa Jokes Kamala Harris Is 'Impersonating' Maya Rudolph's Impersonation of Former VP
Throughout the interview, Ripa brought up a witty point about how Harris has acted ever since Rudolph impersonated her last year.
"You know, go with me on this," she declared. "I’m gonna land the plane. I promise… I feel that after you impersonated Kamala Harris, Kamala Harris then started impersonating you impersonating her."
A shocked Rudolph replied, "Really?"
Elsewhere in the chat, Ripa circled back to her point, reiterating, "I'm telling you… if you watch her now, she’s out on her book tour. I’ve been watching and I’m like, she’s doing Maya Rudolph doing [Kamala Harris]."
"I wish! She knows I wish," Rudolph humbly replied.