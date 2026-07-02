Politics Mayor Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash Over 78-Degree AC Advice as NYC Bakes in Triple-Digit Heat Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani faced backlash over his advice for New Yorkers to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees during the heat wave. Ayesha Zafar July 2 2026, Updated 10:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is under fire after advising residents to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees while the city faces an intense heat wave with temperatures nearing 100 degrees. "New York: it's hot out there, and the power grid is working overtime to keep us cool," Mamdani expressed in a post on X. He added, "Set your AC to 78 degrees, turn off lights/electronics you’re not using, and unplug what you can." The advice was meant to ease pressure on the city's power grid during the extreme heat. However, many social media users called it unrealistic, saying New Yorkers need to stay as cool as possible.

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Critics Mocked the Mayor's Energy-Saving Request

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani urged New Yorkers to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees to reduce strain on the power grid.

Among the loudest critics was Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who trolled the mayor for suggesting a thermostat setting on X. Portnoy had previously said that he would consider running against Mamdani in a future mayoral race. "78 degrees??? Welcome to communism people! Hope you enjoy!" he wrote. Conservative commentator Bonchie also criticized the mayor, posting, "Do you feel the warmth of collectivism yet?"

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Source: MEGA Dave Portnoy responded online to Mamdani's suggestion regarding the recommended temperature setting for air conditioning.

Many New Yorkers echoed those sentiments online. One resident wrote, "As a New Yorker I'll be setting my AC to 62 degrees for the foreseeable future as a direct retaliation to your authority." Another joked, "I have texted all my coworkers who voted for Zohran to send me a photo of their A/C set to 78." Others questioned why residents were being asked to conserve electricity while landmarks like Times Square remain brightly lit around the clock. "My Mayor is Muslim. My Bagel is Jewish. My Christian Dior. Thermostat set to 74. Or lower," wrote Moshe Spern, president of the United Jewish Teachers. He added, "Only a Communist believes distribution of wealth also means distribution of air conditioning. Send thermostat pics at Gracie and City hall please!!"

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Zohran Mamdani Said City Buildings Would Follow the Same Rule

Source: MEGA New Yorkers pushed back against Mamdani's thermostat recommendation as the city braced for triple-digit temperatures.

Mamdani emphasized that the municipal government would also decrease energy consumption by adhering to the same recommendations. "Our City is doing its part too: maintaining the 78 degrees rule in our buildings, dimming/turning off our lights during peak electricity demand, asking private partners to do the same, and powering down non-essential equipment," he said in his post. The mayor's suggestion is in line with U.S. Department of Energy guidelines. The agency recommends keeping thermostats between 75 and 78 degrees in summer and raising the setting when you're away from home. He added, "A stable grid means the AC stays on, and lives are saved. Let's ease demand — and get through the heat — together."

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani said city buildings would also follow the rule while reducing non-essential energy use to help stabilize the power grid.