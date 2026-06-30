Politics Dave Portnoy Admits He 'Might Run' Against NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: 'I Feel Like I Could Make a Change' Source: MEGA 'Sometimes I do feel like it's my duty,' Dave Portnoy said of getting into politics. Lesley Abravanel June 30 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy announced he is considering a political run for Mayor of New York City. During a Monday, June 29, appearance on Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, Portnoy voiced his immense frustration with the city's current leadership under Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, explicitly stating, "I would love to run against him.” Portnoy stated that the threat of being ruled by "dummies" and seeing the direction of New York City has him reconsidering his long-held stance of staying out of politics. He added, "Sometimes I do feel like it's my duty. I can't turn away. I feel like I could make a change."

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Source: @Foxnews/youtube Dave Portnoy said he would consider running for mayor of NYC.

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Dave Portnoy Defends His Credentials

🚨 BREAKING! Barstool's Dave Portnoy says he MIGHT RUN for ELECTION 🚨



"I might run against Mamdani… I feel like I could make a change." 🔥



"I've had a real job, I've done real things, unlike these clown politicians who have never had a job" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ANA1QvtMke — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 30, 2026 Source: @JesseBWatters/x Dave Portnoy shaded politicians who have never had 'real jobs.'

Defending his credentials, Portnoy, who was accused of sexual misconduct in two exposés published by Insider in late 2021 and early 2022, contrasted himself with career politicians, noting his efforts in saving small businesses during the pandemic: "I've had a real job, I've done real things, unlike these clown politicians who have never had a job and never been in the real world for a day." Despite his interest, Portnoy acknowledged that the local political demographics might favor Mamdani, questioning whether young voters in New York would ever look past their differences to vote for him.

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Social Media Weighs In

Source: MEGA The Barstool Sports founder was mocked online for his political aspirations.

Social media critics quickly quashed the erstwhile pizza critic’s political aspirations. “He has as much chance winning in NYC as you do. You bozos are getting more ridiculous by the day,” said one. “Running for office is no longer a serious endeavor. It's something wealthy dumb----- do when they get bored, or formerly wealthy dumb----- do to grift off other dumb------” said another. “He would get crushed,” another individual echoed, noting Mamdani’s high approval ratings. Another was more encouraging, saying, “Please do. Would love to see Mamdani shut you down.”

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The Businessman Isn't a Fan of Zohran Mamdani

Source: @Foxnews/youtube Dave Portnoy is not a fan of Zohran Mamdani, as he believes he's turning NYC into an 'anti-American city.'

Before Mamdani won the mayoral election in November 2025, Portnoy actively threatened to move Barstool Sports' headquarters out of Manhattan to New Jersey, calling Mamdani "scary" and "anti-business.” Portnoy's renewed outrage was sparked by the major victories of three Mamdani-backed Democratic Socialist candidates in the June New York House primaries, which he claimed were turning New York into an "anti-American city."

Source: @Foxnews/youtube Dave Portnoy thinks he 'could make a change' in New York City.