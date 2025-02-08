or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Meadow Walker
PHOTOS

Meadow Walker's Hottest Moments: See the Model's Most Sizzling Photos

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Paul Walker's 26-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, is taking the internet by storm with her stunning beauty.

By:

Feb. 8 2025, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

Paul Walker's Daughter Stunned in Bold Photos

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Paul Walker and Rebecca Soteros welcomed Meadow Walker on November 4, 1998.

Paul Walker's only child, Meadow Walker, dropped two consecutive sizzling photos on Instagram.

On January 18, she posed nude while holding a cigarette in a sultry black-and-white image. The snap also captured her dimples as she flashed a beaming smile with her eyes closed.

A few days later, Meadow shared another snap, showing her fit physique in nothing but white underwear.

Meadow Walker Is a Stunner

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker moved in with her father in Los Angeles months before his death on November 30, 2013.

Meadow teased fans in an October 2024 mirror shot, showing her defined shoulders and collarbones.

Meadow Walker Graced Her Social Media Page With Her Beauty

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker frequently honors Paul Walker's memory.

The 26-year-old model sizzled in a tiny black bikini top while basking in the sun during a getaway. She topped off her look with massive sunglasses.

Speaking with Vogue in a June 2021 interview, Meadow opened up about her "approach to beauty" as she continues to work in the modeling industry.

"I don't wear makeup at all, except when I'm shooting something," she admitted. "I'm into clean beauty and organic products, but it's mostly just skin care. I like to wear a natural organic highlighter or blush and maybe a lip balm or stain. I like to curl my eyelashes and brush up my eyebrows with a clear gel, but other than that, makeup isn't part of my everyday life. For me, personally, I feel more confident not wearing makeup."

She Displayed Her Tiny Frame

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

She filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche in 2015.

In an April 2024 mirror selfie, Meadow put her slim waist on display in a white tank top and denim jeans.

Meadow Walker Stole the Spotlight in Style

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker and the Porsche Carrera GT makers reached a settlement in 2017.

Meadow flaunted her sculpted frame in a black bikini while lounging on a beachside in a January 2024 photo. She also shared her big smile, showing off her dimples.

MORE ON:
Meadow Walker

Meadow Walker Turned Heads With Her Toned Body

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker founded the Paul Walker Foundation in memory of her father.

In August 2023, Meadow dazzled in a leopard print bikini top and bottom, flexing her chiseled body.

She Bared It All

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

She launched her modeling career in 2017.

The Fast X actress left little to the imagination when she posed nude in a snap, covering her modesty only with her hands.

Meadow Walker Displayed Her Enviable Figure

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker has walked the runway for several major designers.

In a February 2022 mirror shot, Meadow rocked her deep blue two-piece bikini with spaghetti straps and a high-leg cut design.

She Exuded Beauty in a Snap

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

She currently serves as the face of Givenchy Beauty.

Meadow mesmerized her followers in a playful photo, donning a light grey and yellow shirt, blue bikini bottom and purple clogs.

Meadow Walker Flexed Her Defined Figure

meadow walker hottest photos
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker and Louis Thornton-Allan wed in 2021 but split two years later.

Meadow put her slim figure on display in a July 2020 update. She sported a black bandeau bra top and white boxer shorts, highlighting her ripped midsection. She completed her look with a black blazer.

