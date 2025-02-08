Meadow Walker's Hottest Moments: See the Model's Most Sizzling Photos
Paul Walker's Daughter Stunned in Bold Photos
Paul Walker's only child, Meadow Walker, dropped two consecutive sizzling photos on Instagram.
On January 18, she posed nude while holding a cigarette in a sultry black-and-white image. The snap also captured her dimples as she flashed a beaming smile with her eyes closed.
A few days later, Meadow shared another snap, showing her fit physique in nothing but white underwear.
Meadow Walker Is a Stunner
Meadow teased fans in an October 2024 mirror shot, showing her defined shoulders and collarbones.
Meadow Walker Graced Her Social Media Page With Her Beauty
The 26-year-old model sizzled in a tiny black bikini top while basking in the sun during a getaway. She topped off her look with massive sunglasses.
Speaking with Vogue in a June 2021 interview, Meadow opened up about her "approach to beauty" as she continues to work in the modeling industry.
"I don't wear makeup at all, except when I'm shooting something," she admitted. "I'm into clean beauty and organic products, but it's mostly just skin care. I like to wear a natural organic highlighter or blush and maybe a lip balm or stain. I like to curl my eyelashes and brush up my eyebrows with a clear gel, but other than that, makeup isn't part of my everyday life. For me, personally, I feel more confident not wearing makeup."
She Displayed Her Tiny Frame
In an April 2024 mirror selfie, Meadow put her slim waist on display in a white tank top and denim jeans.
Meadow Walker Stole the Spotlight in Style
Meadow flaunted her sculpted frame in a black bikini while lounging on a beachside in a January 2024 photo. She also shared her big smile, showing off her dimples.
Meadow Walker Turned Heads With Her Toned Body
In August 2023, Meadow dazzled in a leopard print bikini top and bottom, flexing her chiseled body.
She Bared It All
The Fast X actress left little to the imagination when she posed nude in a snap, covering her modesty only with her hands.
Meadow Walker Displayed Her Enviable Figure
In a February 2022 mirror shot, Meadow rocked her deep blue two-piece bikini with spaghetti straps and a high-leg cut design.
She Exuded Beauty in a Snap
Meadow mesmerized her followers in a playful photo, donning a light grey and yellow shirt, blue bikini bottom and purple clogs.
Meadow Walker Flexed Her Defined Figure
Meadow put her slim figure on display in a July 2020 update. She sported a black bandeau bra top and white boxer shorts, highlighting her ripped midsection. She completed her look with a black blazer.