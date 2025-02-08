Meadow Walker's Hottest Moments: See the Model's Most Sizzling Photos

The 26-year-old model sizzled in a tiny black bikini top while basking in the sun during a getaway. She topped off her look with massive sunglasses.

Speaking with Vogue in a June 2021 interview, Meadow opened up about her "approach to beauty" as she continues to work in the modeling industry.

"I don't wear makeup at all, except when I'm shooting something," she admitted. "I'm into clean beauty and organic products, but it's mostly just skin care. I like to wear a natural organic highlighter or blush and maybe a lip balm or stain. I like to curl my eyelashes and brush up my eyebrows with a clear gel, but other than that, makeup isn't part of my everyday life. For me, personally, I feel more confident not wearing makeup."