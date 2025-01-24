or
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Goes Topless in Daring Photo

Photo of Meadow Walker.
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker recently shared another topless photo where she appeared to be smoking a cigarette.

By:

Jan. 24 2025, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, is showing off her fit figure!

On Thursday, January 23, the famous offspring, 26, left little to the imagination as she posted a photo on social media in which she only wore white underwear.

Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker showed off her chest in the topless photo as she lifted up a blanket.

The sultry image of the brunette beauty displayed Meadow’s chest as she lifted a white duvet. The star’s locks appeared to be wet as they covered her face.

In response to the picture, fans gushed over the president and founder of The Paul Walker Foundation’s good looks.

“🔥,” one person wrote, while another added, “👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼.”

A third user called Meadow a “babe."

Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

'👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼👼🏼,' one person penned on the sultry photo of Meadow Walker.

This is not the first steamy black-and-white image Meadow has shared recently, as on January 18, she posted another unclothed photo, which appears to be from the same shoot.

In the still, Meadow, who was nude, had her back turned to the camera while holding a cigarette. The star’s face looked over her shoulder as she smiled wide for the photographer. Like her new upload, Meadow’s hair was wet as if she had just showered.

Her followers also left gushing comments under the snap.

“Best smile in the world!” one person claimed, as another stated, “So prettttyyyy!!!!”

Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker is the founder and president of the Paul Walker Foundation.

One more person called Meadow “an angel on earth,” while someone else said she was “stunning.”

As OK! previously reported, the revealing shots of Meadow came after she shared a touching message for her late father — who died in a traffic collision in 2013.

In honor of his 51st birthday, the divorcee uploaded a rare picture of herself and the actor from her childhood where The Fast and the Furious alum — who passed at age 40 — looked down at a young Meadow with a smile.

"Happy birthday to my best friend," she wrote. "I love and miss you so much every day. Thank you for everything. My forever guardian angel."

Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker uploaded a tribute to her dead father in September 2024 in honor of his 51st birthday.

Meadow is not the only one who misses Paul, as his The Fast and the Furious costar Jordana Brewster admitted to reminiscing about her pal often.

"I’m always thinking about him. He’s always right here [in my heart]," she said of Paul, whom she played opposite in the famous action films.

"His death was so impactful," she added. "Because people understood on a very primal cellular level what a wonderful good soul he was."

Jordana noted how Meadow’s appearance in the Fast X film was meaningful for both viewers and the cast.

"Her cameo is a small reflection of what a huge part Meadow is in all of our lives," she stated. "She has a lot of traits that are very similar to Paul. I’m very, very proud of her."

