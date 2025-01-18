or
Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shows Off Fit Figure While Smoking a Cigarette in Nude Photo

Photo of Meadow Walker.
Source: MEGA

Meadow Walker did not accompany the nude photo with a caption.

Jan. 18 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Meadow Walker is not afraid to show some skin.

On Saturday, January 18, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker showed her fit figure while posing nude in a new social media photo.

paul walker daughter meadow figure smoking cigarette nude photo
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker is the only child of actor Paul Walker, who passed away in 2013.

The black-and-white image displayed the 26-year-old posing without any clothes as her back was turned to the camera. The star looked over her shoulder as she effortlessly held a cigarette between two of her fingers.

Meadow — who appeared to have just concluded a shower — also showed off her dimples as she smiled wide to the camera.

In response to the steamy snap, some of her 4 million followers left gushing comments.

“Best smile in the world!” one person penned, while another added, “So prettttyyyy!!!!”

paul walker daughter meadow figure smoking cigarette nude photo
Source: MEGA

'Best smile in the world!' one user said about Meadow Walker's sultry snap.

A third user called her “an angel on earth,” as one more said she was “stunning.”

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Meadow garnered tons of attention on Instagram, as she uploaded a tribute to her dead father in September 2024.

In honor of what would have been The Fast and the Furious alum’s 51st birthday, Meadow penned, "Happy birthday to my best friend. Thank you for everything. My forever guardian angel."

The founder of The Paul Walker Foundation shared the message alongside a rare photo of her and the patriarch from her childhood. The still showed the action star — who passed at age 40 in a tragic car accident — looking down at Meadow as a little girl.

paul walker daughter meadow figure smoking cigarette nude photo
Source: @meadowwalker/Instagram

Meadow Walker frequently shows off her figure on Instagram.

In addition to honoring her dad on Instagram, in January 2024, Meadow also announced her separation on the platform.

"After three wonderful years of marriage, we have come to the agreement to amicably separate," she penned about her shocking split from Louis Thornton-Allan. "This is truly a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy."

The pair tied the knot in October 2021 and filed for divorce in February 2024, though they have yet to finalize the end of their union.

"We maintain mutual love and respect for one another and will continue to support each other,” she added at the time.

paul walker daughter meadow figure smoking cigarette nude photo
Source: MEGA

'So prettttyyyy!!!!' one person penned under the nude photo of Meadow Walker.

The former couple’s small wedding ceremony occurred on a beach in the Dominican Republic during COVID, with famous guests such as Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster in attendance.

"A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions," Meadow said of her big day. "We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly, it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."

